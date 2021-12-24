'Pujara has received messages from management': Former coach says things 'haven't been easy' for India's Test specialist

Cheteshwar Pujara is feeling the heat, make no mistake about it. Once the pillar of India’s Test middle-order has been battling indifferent form for a while now. He has gone more than 40 Test innings without a century and the fifties are no longer as frequent as they used to. The number of ducks from Pujara's bat have increased and most importantly, he is struggling to consolidate the innings he once used to.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Pujara's role promises to become all the more important. Ahead of the first Test between India and South Africa that begins Sunday, the 33-year-old would hope to regain the form that saw him ground out 153 all those years ago in Durban.

While Pujara is likely to be part of India's Playing XI, there will be pressure on him, reckons former India batter Pravin Amre. The veteran Indian coach has said that Pujara has been given instructions from the management and backed him to come good given what he has achieved for Indian cricket.

"I am sure Cheteshwar (Pujara) has received messages from the team management. I have read this in media reports. He has scored 6589 runs in Test cricket. All the runs he has scored are hard-earned. He has won India Test matches. He is experienced and has scored runs when Team India needed them, it has not been easy for him. He has played his role to win Test matches," Amre told CricketNext in an interview.

Amre further said that while both Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane may be battling poor form, the middle-order due is goon enough to get back among runs anytime. Although they are facing stiff competition from the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari and Suryakumar Yadav, the former Mumbai and Delhi Capitals coach highlighted their past glories and is confident of Rahane and Pujara coming good.

"They are not rookies; they are in the team because they have delivered. So it's important to back them than doubt their abilities. These two boys – Rahane and Pujara – have done well for India when the chips were down," pointed out Amre.