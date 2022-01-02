'Even if you're not captain, you can contribute by showing leadership skills': IND star aims to 'evolve' in maiden tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced Team India's squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa, which begins on January 19. While KL Rahul was named the captain of the side in absence of an unfit Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah was named hi deputy in the squad that also features Virat Kohli. Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made a return to the ODI setup after more than four years and there were a number of new faces in the 18-member squad as well, including all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer.

Iyer made his international debut in November when he was called up for the three-match home T20I series against New Zealand. Naturally a top-order batter, Iyer was accommodated in the XI in the lower-order against New Zealand due to the presence of first-choice openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul; and it is likely that he will play a similar role against South Africa in ODIs.

Following his international debut, he played in the middle-order for his domestic side Madhya Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in December, and Iyer insisted that he wants to “evolve as an all-rounder,” adding that showing leadership skills is also an important part of being a member of the XI.

"I think, personally, I always wanted to evolve as an all-rounder; I always wanted to evolve as a cricketer, which just doesn't mean batting and bowling but also fielding and my leadership skills on the ground. You know, just giving advice to the captain or taking those smart decisions here and there," Iyer told Boria Majumdar on the Revsportz YouTube channel.

"Even if you are not the captain, you don't have the position, you can still contribute to your side by showing your leadership skills, so that is something that I really feel is really important to create an atmosphere where everyone is at parity.

"So I am really working on that and I'm really happy that it's happening, you know. I am completing my quota, I am batting up the order sometimes and also playing the role of a finisher, being flexible, just how I want it to be."

When asked about his preparation for the South Africa tour, Iyer said that he is prepared to face the challenge on the relatively tricky surfaces.

"I take things as they come. I take it one day at a time. Of course, I have in mind how to go about things there, to have the preps in place for the bouncy tracks and my role as a bowler, as a fielder, as a batter. Everything has worked out, but I still take it one day at a time," said the all-rounder.

"Right now my focus is on how to prepare for tomorrow, as in the next practice session and then the next practice session, as soon as I reach South Africa, how to practice there. That is on my mind and not just how I am going to apply myself on the pitch," he added.

