'Ever since he has arrived, his graph has only gone up': Nehra calls 27-year-old India player as Virat Kohli's go-to man

One of the biggest reasons behind Virat Kohli's terrific success as India’s Test captain is the team he possesses. Kohli’s India unit is one of the strongest ever seen in the history of Indian cricket. This team has achieved some incredible things in the last couple of years. Reaching the final of the inaugural World Test Championship final, beating Australia on their turf two series in a row and almost pulling off a series win in England. No wonder 2021 was one of India cricket’s finest Test years.

One of the benefits Kohli enjoys which his successors did not is the availability of a formidable pacer-bowling unit. The quintet of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma has come along well and played a massive role in India's further rise in Test cricket. Weighing in on the same, former India pacer Ashish Nehra reserved special praise for the youngest quick of the group, Mohammed Siraj, whom he calls has emerged into Kohli’s most dependable option.

"He is being preferred over Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav. And he has never disappointed. He gives his everything even while he is in the middle of his run up. Even if you talk about skills, he has made the most of it. Going ahead, he will only get better as he gets more experience. He was seen in the IPL, several matches for India A where he gained a rich experience," Nehra said on Cricbuzz.

Impressed with Siraj's terrific start to his international career, Nehra is confident that the 27-year-old will only get better going forward as playing more matches will give him the experience to excel at the top level.

"Ever since he's arrived on the scene, his graph has only gone up. In every condition, he is trying to deliver his best. Virat Kohli makes him bowl long spells, bouncers and Siraj is always ready. Look at the way he slides in the field. Siraj has made a great start to his career and I really hope that he gets better. Because, let's face it… the more stock of fast bowlers we have, the better it is," added Nehra.

