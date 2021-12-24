'Extra batter is a must in SA': Jaffer reveals key stat behind India's 2018 Test series loss, reveals team combination

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer on Friday revealed a crucial stat that outlined the primary reason behind India's Test series loss against South Africa in their 2018 tour. India lost 1-2 in the what was Virat Kohli's first assignment as a Test skipper outside Asia. Jaffer also offered his suggestion on the team combination for the impending series.

South Africa had won the first two Tests in the 2018 series before India bagged a consolation victory on a demonic Johannesburg track. South Africa hence remains India's only frontier yet to be conquered. In seven Test tours in South Africa, India have lost six times and drawn once, in 2010/11 series.

Recalling the 2018 series, Jaffer pointed out that India scored 250 or more only once in their six innings and hence lost the series despite the bowlers performing well.

ALSO READ: 'They've never won here and I don't think that will change': Makhaya Ntini makes bold prediction for IND-SA Test series

"India made 250+ only once in six innings in SA in 2018. And that's why we lost the series despite taking 20 wickets in all 3 tests," he tweeted.

The veteran hence feels that India should keep an extra batter in the line-up and go with a '7-4' combination with three pacers and one spinner. Jaffer picked Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj along with R Ashwin as his bowling combination.

"Extra batter is a must in SA. I'd go 7+4 with Bumrah, Shami, Siraj, and Ashwin being the 4 bowlers. #SAvIND," he added.

India made 250+ only once in six innings in SA in 2018. And that's why we lost the series despite taking 20 wickets in all 3 tests. Extra batter is a must in SA. I'd go 7+4 with Bumrah, Shami, Siraj, and Ashwin being the 4 bowlers. #SAvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 24, 2021

Earlier this week, in an interview with News 18, Jaffer had opined that while the bowlers have the ability to keep India in the game, for the visitors to win matches in South Africa, they need to score 400 or more runs.

"India's bowlers will keep their team in the game. The Indian fast bowling is very experienced now. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami have a lot of experience. India has an all-round attack. I have been saying that if India scores 400 plus, it is more likely that it will win matches. Our bowling attack is first class. The challenge is for the batters to put scores on the board. That's been the problem," he said.

The three-match Test series against South Africa begins from December 26 onwards with the opener in Centurion.