'Feel Kohli would also believe that': Ex-national selector explains why 'timing is perfect' for Rahul's vice-captaincy

Former national selector Saba Karim has backed the selectors' decision to name KL Rahul as the vice-captain of the Indian Test team for the impending series against South Africa. Karim hailed the timing of the decision before explaining the process that might have happened prior to his selection for the new role.

Rohit Sharma was named as the new vice captain of the Indian Test team, but the opener has been ruled out of the series owing to a hamstring injury. While the BCCI named India A skipper Priyank Panchal as his replacement in the squad, the selectors picked Rahul as the stand-in deputy to Virat Kohli for the three-Test series.

Speaking to India News on Rahul's appointment, Karim explained that the opener batter emerged as the frontrunner for the role based on the feedback from the team members and based on what the selectors opine on future captaincy role.

"According to me, it is the right choice and the timing is perfect. This is right because a lot of times, the selectors talk to the team management, what sort of feedback is coming from there, what is going on in their mind about who can prove to be a capable leader in the future and then only the decision is taken," he said.

The former wicketkeeper also admitted that captain Kohli would be happy with the decision.

"It is good that the selectors have taken their time and then made the announcement that KL Rahul will be the vice-captain in the upcoming series. I feel captain Virat Kohli would also believe that in Rohit Sharma's absence," he added.

The former cricketer also opined that Rahul is a possible option for taking over the leadership role in the longer format.

"KL Rahul is a player who can captain in the future. He has done fantastic captaincy in the IPL for the Punjab Kings, his performances have been good and KL Rahul is currently a multi-format player."

The three-match Test series will begin from December 26 onwards with the series opener being played in Centurion.