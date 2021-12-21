'They have done it in past and can make such arrangements’: Ex-PAK captain reacts to India postponing T20I series vs SA

India's tour of South Africa will get underway with the first Test on December 26. Due to the new variant of Covid-19, the tour was deferred by a week. Moreover, the team were slated to play all three formats but it was mutually agreed by the two boards to retain the three-match Test and three-math ODI series and postpone the T20I series. Reacting to this decision, former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt lauded India.

Despite the T20 World Cup slated to take place next year in Australia, India decided to drop the T20I series. While speaking in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Butt opined that India have got their priorities but at the same time, didn't rule out the possibility on sneaking in a few games just in Australia just before the tournament.

“It's about priority. Yes, it is true that it (2022) is the year of the World Cup but they will get to play plenty of cricket in the IPL. It is also possible that closer they reach Australia closer to the World Cup and play (a series) there. You never know because they have done it in the past and they can make such arrangements. There could be another reason but one thing is for sure that their priority is ODI and Test cricket.”

Meanwhile, Butt, in one of his previous videos, explained why India experiences a high level of success in the Test arena.

“India prepare for it. If you see, India's 'A' teams go to England, Australia. Even now, they were on the tour of South Africa,” Butt said, when a fan asked him about India's success in Australia earlier this year.

“I'll give you an example. A high proportion of Mohammed Siraj's first-class matches came outside India, where he took part in four-day games. Other countries aren't doing that. They aren't sending their 'A' teams for four-day cricket like India. Earlier, you used to see Australia 'A' coming to Pakistan, or even Sri Lanka 'A' or South Africa 'A' used to come here," he added.