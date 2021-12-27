'He has come out all guns blazing': Ex-India batting coach feels relieve from vice-captaincy 'sent a signal' to Rahane

Not many had backed the former India vice-captain to find a spot in the playing XI for the Centurion opener against South Africa on Sunday, but the team management backed Ajinkya Rahane, handing him yet another chance to prove his worth and the veteran came out all guns blazing on Day 1, scoring an unbeaten 40 off 81 balls. And former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels that the loss of vice-captaincy role must have lessened the burden for him.

Rahane's place in the side was uncertain following a poor run of from in 2021 where he had managed to average only 19.57 in the 12 Tests he played. His career average too fell to 39.01, the lowest he recorded since February 2014, following his scores of 35 and 4 in the home series opener against New Zealand earlier this month. Following the string of poor scores, Rahane was removed from vice-captaincy role for the South Africa tour, adding more to his uncertainty of making the XI for the contest.

Rahane remained unbeaten in his 81-ball knock where he hit eight boundaries and weaved a 73-run stand alonside opener KL Rahul, who as well remains unbeaten in 122 in the Boxing Day Test.

"At times, certain events can actually relieve you, maybe, lessen the burden a bit. Him being relieved of the vice-captaincy would have sent a particular signal to him, which obviously plays on every players' mind. He has come out all guns blazing. He has been very positive in his footwork, he has put away all the bad balls," Bangar told Star Sports.

The veteran cricketer then drew similarities in batting style between present India head coach Rahul Dravid and Rahane, saying that both like to get quick starts to their innings.

"He is the sort of player who likes to get good and quick starts. That was very similar to the way Rahul Dravid used to start his innings. He used to like to get to, say 20, in quick time so that there is less pressure on him. And that's why Rahane also shows a similar pattern. All the innings where he has been successful, he has gotten off to flyers and then settled in nicely," he added.

Rahane's last big score came in the Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne last December when he led the Indian team in the absence of Virat Kohli and other big-name players to score a century that single-handedly helped the visitors pull off a remarkable comeback from an infamous Adelaide low where they had scored 36 all-out in the Pink Ball game, their lowest ever innings total in Test history.

Amid the poor runs of form, Shreyas Iyer scored 105 and 65 in his Test debut against New Zealand while Hanum Vihari scored three gritty half-centuries in two unofficial Tests for India A in South Africa.