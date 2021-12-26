KL Rahul-Mayank Agarwal ends 11-year wait for India, joins elusive list with massive Centurion feat

The Indian opening pair of KL Rahul, the stand-in vice-captain, and Mayank Agarwal, ended 11-year wait for the team with their massive feat in the opening Test match against South Africa in Centurion on Sunday to join an elusive list. The pair achieved the feat during the first afternoon of the Test match.

Rahul and Mayank became the third Indian opening pair in Indian Test history to stitch a 100-run stand in a match in South Africa, joining the likes of Wasim Jaffer and Dinesh Karthik who had scored 153 in the Cape Town Test in 2007 and Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag, who scored 137 in the Centurion Test in 2010.

This is also the second instance in 52 innings at the venue that a visiting opening pair has stitched a 100-run stand in a Test in South Africa.

En route to the feat, Mayank scored his sixth half-century score, becoming the 12th Indian opener to score a fifty in a Test match in South Africa and first in eight years, since Murali Vijay's 97 in Durban in the 2013/14 tour.

Mayank now has half-century scores in all the five countries he has batted in Test cricket - two fifties in Australia, four tons and one fifty in India, one fifty in New Zealand, one fifty in West Indies and now one fifty in South Africa.

Mayank wasn't India's first-choice opener for the Test series in South Africa despite his impressive show in the second Test against New Zealand at home. But Rohit Sharma's injury offered him the position for the Centurion opener.

Rohit, who was named as the new vice-captain for Test cricket, was ruled out of the series owing to a hamstring injury he had picked up. Priyank Panchal was named as his replacement player.