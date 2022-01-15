India vs South Africa Live Score, U19 World Cup 2022: IND take on SA in opener; toss delayed due to rain in Guyana

India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live Score, World Cup 2022: Looking to continue their impressive record and unearth plenty of talent en route to the title, India start their ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 campaign against South Africa in Georgetown, Guyana. The Yash Dhull-led side is among favourites to lift the trophy, having won the recent U-19 Asia Cup and registered wins versus hosts West Indies and Australia in the warm-up fixtures of the showpiece event. India is the most successful team having won four titles in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. India have also been runners-up in 2016 and in the previous edition of the tournament held in 2020 in New Zealand. India are placed in Group B alongside South Africa, Ireland and Uganda. The top two teams qualify for the knockouts. After the Protea challenge, the Boys in Blue will next face Ireland and Uganda on January 19 and 22.