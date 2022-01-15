India vs South Africa Live Score, U19 World Cup 2022: IND take on SA in opener; toss delayed due to rain in Guyana
- India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live Score, World Cup 2022: Yash Dhull-led Team India start their campaign against South Africa at Providence Stadium, Guyana. Follow IND U19 vs SA U19 Live Score and Live Updates from the U19 World Cup Group B match.
India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live Score, World Cup 2022: Looking to continue their impressive record and unearth plenty of talent en route to the title, India start their ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 campaign against South Africa in Georgetown, Guyana. The Yash Dhull-led side is among favourites to lift the trophy, having won the recent U-19 Asia Cup and registered wins versus hosts West Indies and Australia in the warm-up fixtures of the showpiece event. India is the most successful team having won four titles in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. India have also been runners-up in 2016 and in the previous edition of the tournament held in 2020 in New Zealand. India are placed in Group B alongside South Africa, Ireland and Uganda. The top two teams qualify for the knockouts. After the Protea challenge, the Boys in Blue will next face Ireland and Uganda on January 19 and 22.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 15 Jan 2022 06:19 PM
India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live Score & Updates: India's impressive record
Just to remind you of India's impressive record at the U19 World Cup, they have failed only once to make it past the group stage – it was in the opening edition back in 1988.
-
Sat, 15 Jan 2022 06:13 PM
India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live Updates: ‘Future of Indian cricket will be at display’
-
Sat, 15 Jan 2022 06:10 PM
India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live Score & Updates: Yash Dhull looks to join Virat Kohli in elite list
Skipper Yash Dhull looks up to Virat Kohli and the youngster will hope to join the likes of Mohammad Kaif, Kohli and Prithvi Shaw, who have led India to victory in the showpiece event.
-
Sat, 15 Jan 2022 06:02 PM
India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live Updates: The toss has been delayed!
-
Sat, 15 Jan 2022 05:59 PM
India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live Updates: Boys in Blue looking to continue their winning run
A fine bowling effort followed by Raghuvanshi's half-century had helped India clinch their eighth U19 Asia Cup title. Ravi, Hangargekar and Bawa picked a wicket each to mount some early pressure on the islanders before Tambe and Ostwal worked their magic with the spin.
-
Sat, 15 Jan 2022 05:52 PM
India U19 vs South Africa U19: Let's quickly remind you of the squads
India U19: Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Aaradhya Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Dinesh Bana(w), Kaushal Tambe, Ravi Kumar, Siddarth Yadav, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Manav Parakh, Aneeshwar Gautam, Raj Bawa, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Garv Sangwan
South Africa U19: Ethan John Cunningham, Valintine Kitime, Dewald Brevis, GJ Maree, George Van Heerden(w/c), Andile Simelane, Mickey Copeland, Matthew Boast, Liam Alder, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Kwena Maphaka, Asakhe Tshaka, Jade Smith, Kaden Solomons, Joshua Stephenson
-
Sat, 15 Jan 2022 05:49 PM
India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live Updates: Goodluck wishes for India from cricket stars
-
Sat, 15 Jan 2022 05:44 PM
India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live Updates: India set to take on the Protea challenge
Talking about South Africa U19's trail, their first practice game was washed out but they came out victorious in the second fixture against West Indies. India will next face Ireland and Uganda on January 19 and 22, making this fixture the toughest challenge for the Yash Dhull-led side.
-
Sat, 15 Jan 2022 05:40 PM
U19 World Cup India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live: Rain threat looms on the opener
It’s pouring in Guyana and covers are on at the Guyana National Stadium.
-
Sat, 15 Jan 2022 05:37 PM
U19 World Cup India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live Updates: ‘You’ve to start afresh'
Head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar also spoke about the team's legacy but underlined that the Indian colts will set short targets in the tournament. "There is a huge legacy since India has done so well in this tournament. It doesn’t help that we have won four times. There is a new team, so you have to start afresh," he said.
-
Sat, 15 Jan 2022 05:33 PM
India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live Score & Updates: Players to watch out for
Rajvardhan Hangargekar, skipper Yash Dhull and Ravi Kumar have also shown glimpses of their potential. Hangarnekar had impressed with his raw pace in the Asia Cup while Ravi had plucked a four-wicket haul in India's recent game against the Aussies. Dhull has also delivered with the willow, scoring back-to-back fifties in the warm-up games of the U19 World Cup.
-
Sat, 15 Jan 2022 05:29 PM
India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live Updates: We are just minutes away!
-
Sat, 15 Jan 2022 05:23 PM
India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live Score: Indian colts eye glory
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the U19 World Cup 2022Group B fixture between India U19 and South Africa U19 at Guyana. The Indian boys head into the tournament after their U-19 Asia Cup triumph. All eyes on Harnoor Singh, who had scored 251 runs in five games in the Asia Cup. He's also got an unbeaten ton against Australia in India's U19 World Cup game against Australia.