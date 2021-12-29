India vs South Africa Live Score 1st Test, Day 4: Rahul and Co. look to swell India's lead as match poised interestingly

India vs South Africa 1st Test, Live Score, Day 4: Under clear skies, 18 wickets fell on the third day of the Centurion Test. With India getting bowled out for 327 and then dismissing South Africa for 197, the match is interestingly poised. With thunderstorms expected on the final day of the Test, don't be surprised if we get a result out today itself. But for that to happen, KL Rahul and the rest of the Indian batters would need to get on with things quickly. India resume on 16/1, ahead of South Africa by 146 runs.