Home / Cricket / India vs South Africa Live Score 1st Test, Day 4: Rahul and Co. look to swell India's lead as match poised interestingly
  • India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test, Day 4: As India start the penultimate day of the Centurion Test head by 146 runs, they would search for quick runs, while South Africa would be keen on picking quick wickets. Follow the Highlights & score updates of IND vs SA. 
India vs South Africa Live Score 1st Test, Day 4: India's batsman KL Rahul. (AP)
Updated on Dec 29, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
India vs South Africa 1st Test, Live Score, Day 4: Under clear skies, 18 wickets fell on the third day of the Centurion Test. With India getting bowled out for 327 and then dismissing South Africa for 197, the match is interestingly poised. With thunderstorms expected on the final day of the Test, don't be surprised if we get a result out today itself. But for that to happen, KL Rahul and the rest of the Indian batters would need to get on with things quickly. India resume on 16/1, ahead of South Africa by 146 runs.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 29, 2021 12:51 PM IST

    IND vs SA: Shami joins elite list

    Indian seamers with 200+ Test wickets:

    Kapil Dev

    Ishant Sharma

    Zaheer Khan

    Javagal Srinath

    Mohammed Shami

  • Dec 29, 2021 12:47 PM IST

    IND vs SA: Siraj turns Ronaldo in Centurion

    Amidst all the action, it was Mohammed Siraj who left the fans impressed with his celebration. The 27-year-old did it after dissmissing Rassie van der Dussen on 3. 

  • Dec 29, 2021 12:41 PM IST

    IND vs SA: All eyes on KL Rahul

    KL Rahul has been enjoying good form of late and the Indian opener made sure he made an instant impact right at the start of the 3-match series. The Indian opener scored 123 in the first innings and it will be interesting to see if he can do something similar as we are less than an hour way from live action. 

  • Dec 29, 2021 12:32 PM IST

    IND vs SA: Stats attack 

    A total of 18 wickets fell on Day 3, which is the most so far in a day in a Test in Centurion. The previous most was 16, which also fell on Day 3 of Test between South Africa and New Zealand in 2007/08. 

    Meanwhile, this was the sixth five-wicket-haul for Mohammed Shami in Tests and his second in the first innings. Shami had previously completed a five-wicket-haul back in 2015 while playing against Australia in Sydney. 

  • Dec 29, 2021 12:26 PM IST

    IND vs SA 1st Test: Star performers from Day 3 

    Day 3 started with an epic spell by Lungi Ngidi, who finished the innings with six wickets. Rabada picked three, while debutant Marco Jansen scalped one. 

    With the bat, Temba Bavuma was the lone star from the South African camp, scoring 52 runs before getting caught-behind. 

    Among the Indians it was Mohammed Shami, who led the Indian seam attack with Jasprit Bumrah missing out most of the action after a nasty ankle twist. Shami picked five wickets in 16 overs and completed a five-wicket haul. In the process, Shami also reached the 200 Test wickets club.  

  • Dec 29, 2021 12:13 PM IST

    IND vs SA: ICYMI

    Rishabh Pant smashes MS Dhoni's record (Getty Images)
    Rishabh Pant smashes MS Dhoni's record (Getty Images)


    Day 3 of the Centurion Test saw Rishabh Pant smash a big MS Dhoni record and the 24-year-old now stands top on the list of wicketkeeper to reach100 quickest dismissals in the longer format of the game.


    Pant took 26 matches to reach the feat while Dhoni had achieved the same in 36 Tests. [Read More]

  • Dec 29, 2021 12:01 PM IST

    Lord Shardul in the house

    With India deciding to promote Shardul Thakur ahead of Cheteshwar Pujara, Twitter broke into hilarious ‘Lord Shardul’ memes. I mean, the guy does have three half-centuries in five Tests. Clearly, he is capable with the bat. And it wouldn't have been a wrong call to expose Pujara to the new ball in the last 2 overs of the day.

  • Dec 29, 2021 11:55 AM IST

    Weather forecast for Day 4

    Absolutely nothing to worry about. The weather for Day 4 is similar to what it was on Day 3, bright and sunny. Although it may get slightly overcast later in the day, chances of rain are next to none. Expect a full quote of 98 overs in the day.

  • Dec 29, 2021 11:50 AM IST

    What target do India have in mind? Shami answers

    With India already enjoying a healthy lead over South Africa, it remains to be seen what kind of target they will set the home team? Shami was asked the question at the end of the day's play to which the pacer replied saying anything around 400 is the number the Indian team has in mind.

  • Dec 29, 2021 11:45 AM IST

    All hail Milestone Man Shami

    Mohammed Shami was the star of the show yesterday, claiming a five-wicket-haul to dismiss South Africa for 197. In the process, the India pacer picked up his 200th Test wicket to join an elite list. He became only the fifth India pacer After Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan, Ishan Sharma and Javagal Srinath to enter the 200 club.

  • Dec 29, 2021 11:40 AM IST

    A fascinating day awaits

    What an interesting juncture in this Test match. The third innings is underway and one team is ahead by a commanding margin of 146 runs and nine wickets left. But here is where things get even more interesting. There is rain on the horizon tomorrow, something India captain Virat Kohli must be aware of. Will this force a change in tactics from him? It should. And if it does… expect some fireworks today.

  • Dec 29, 2021 11:31 AM IST

    India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 4 Live

    Hello everyone. A warm welcome to all our lovely readers. It's time for Day 4 of the 1st India-South Africa Test, and one that may likely determine the outcome of the match. With rain expected on the final day, today becomes all the more crucial. With India already boasting a sizeable lead, they would want to push out a result today itself. But it is be easier said that done. With 9 wickets left, in order for a winner, we would require a repeat of what transpired yesterday. All set? Gear up for an enthralling and fascinating day of Test cricket.

Topics
india vs south africa
cricket

