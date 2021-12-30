India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5: India stand 6 wickets away from breaching fortress Centurion

India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 5 Live Score and Updates: India need six wickets to script history, arguably a more likely possibility, while the hosts need 211 runs to script history, a less likely possibility. Jasprit Bumrah's twin strikes on the fourth evening has left India on the verge of their maiden win in Centurion. They had previously played two Tests in South Africa's citadel and lost both times. Meanwhile, South Africa are staring at the highest successful run chase in Tests at the venue, but with six wickets in hand, the hosts will be hoping to bat out the first two sessions before rain takes care of the rest. Can India wrap up the game early or will rain play spoilsport on the final day of the first Test?

