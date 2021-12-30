India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5: India stand 6 wickets away from breaching fortress Centurion
- India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 5 Live Updates: Follow Live Score and updates of the final day of the opening Test as India stand 6 wickets away from scripting their maiden win in Centurion.
India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 5 Live Score and Updates: India need six wickets to script history, arguably a more likely possibility, while the hosts need 211 runs to script history, a less likely possibility. Jasprit Bumrah's twin strikes on the fourth evening has left India on the verge of their maiden win in Centurion. They had previously played two Tests in South Africa's citadel and lost both times. Meanwhile, South Africa are staring at the highest successful run chase in Tests at the venue, but with six wickets in hand, the hosts will be hoping to bat out the first two sessions before rain takes care of the rest. Can India wrap up the game early or will rain play spoilsport on the final day of the first Test?
Dec 30, 2021 11:47 AM IST
History awaits for Team India?
India played two matches at the venue, hailed as South Africa's citadel. In their maiden appearance in Centurion, Sachin Tendulkar's 111 went in vain as India were defeated by an innings and 25 runs. Sachin's performance was topped by Jacques Kallis' 201 and Hashim Amla's 140. In the second match, in 2018, Kohli's 153 went in vain as India lost by 135 runs in the second Test of the series.
Dec 30, 2021 11:36 AM IST
What will the weather be like on Day 5?
After the rain washed Day 2 of the Test, the weather is expected to play a key role on the final day of the game as well. According to Accuweather, there's a 65% chance of precipitation during the afternoon on Day 5 of the Test with two hours of rain predicted. Furthermore, there's a 39% chance of a thunderstorm. [READ - Centurion weather forecast for Day 5]
Dec 30, 2021 11:22 AM IST
India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 5 Live
Hello everyone. A warm welcome to all our lovely readers. It's the final day of the Centurion Test with India six wickets away and South Africa 211 runs away from victory and either teams chasing history at the venue. There is a forecast for rain the afternoon of Day 5 and hence the final first session holds utmost importance for both the teams. All set? Gear up for an enthralling and fascinating day of Test cricket.
