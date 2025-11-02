India vs South Africa Women's World Cup final, Mumbai weather report: Rain likely to dampen India's charge

No one gave Harmanpreet Kaur's India a chance of making their way to the Women's World Cup 2025 final, considering the side had a daunting task of facing seven-time champions Australia in the knockout stage. However, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet had other plans as the duo batted out of their skins to help the hosts pull off the record chase in women's ODIs, overhauling Australia's 338. The Indian women's team now have a chance of having their own 1983 moment when they take on South Africa in the summit clash on Sunday in Navi Mumbai. There are showers predicted, and the Women's World Cup final is likely to be impacted by rain. (REUTERS)

While this is India's third World Cup final, South Africa have made it this far for the first time in their history. The women's game is all set to get a new winner, and one cannot wait to see the battle royal to begin at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

However, India and South Africa's charge towards their maiden ICC trophy is likely to be hampered by rain, as showers are predicted on Sunday afternoon, and the match is expected to witness a stop-start situation. A reserve day is in place for the contest, but the match officials will do their best to complete the game on the scheduled day itself.

India and South Africa's preparations for the final have been far from ideal, as it rained at the venue on Friday and Saturday, and neither team were able to get in a full practice session in the build-up to the marquee encounter.

What does the Mumbai weather say for the final?

According to Accuweather, there is a 15 per cent chance of rain in Navi Mumbai around 2 PM, and it rises up to 20 per cent at 3 PM, which is the scheduled start of play between India and South Africa.

The chances of rain will increase up to 49 per cent around 4 PM, and it will further rise to 58 per cent around 6 PM. The time frame between 5 PM and 6 PM is also expected to witness a 51 per cent chance of rain.

However, the chance of rain reduces significantly starting from 7 PM, and the entire day then sees just a prediction of 20 per cent. According to the weather prediction, we are expected to witness a game on Sunday itself, but the game might be reduced to fewer overs if the rain spoils the proceedings.

With rain around, the captains of India and South Africa might just want to chase after winning the toss on the all-important day.