India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SL T20I match live on TV and online?

IND vs SL Live Streaming 1st T20I: The 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Ekana Sportz City in Lucknow.
India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming: Captain Rohit Sharma interacts with head coach Rahul Dravid as players prepare to bowl in the nets ahead of IND vs SL 1st T20I.(AP)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 07:35 AM IST
India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming: After completing a clean sweep over West Indies earlier this month, Rohit Sharma-led Team India will look to carry forward the momentum going into the T20I series against Sri Lanka, which starts from Thursday. Both the teams are set to lock horns in a three-match T20I series, with the first encounter set to be played in Lucknow and the action will then shift to Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. 

India's star batter Virat Kohli won't be a part of the series, while Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav have been ruled out due to injuries. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson will look to make this opportunity count after being named in the squad for the first time since India's tour of Sri Lanka last year. 

Wanindu Hasaranga is the notable absentee from the Lankan camp. 

Here are the live streaming details of the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka:

When is the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka?

The 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Thursday (February 24). 

What time does the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka will start?

The 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka will start at 7.00 PM. The toss will take place at 6.30 PM. 

Where is the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka being played?

The 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Ekana Sportz City in Lucknow. 

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka?

The 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka will broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada. 

Where can I find the live streaming of the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka?

The live streaming of the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the match here at hindustantimes.com/cricket

