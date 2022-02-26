India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SL T20I match live on TV and online?

IND vs SL Live Streaming 2nd T20I: India cruised to a 62-run win in the first T20I in Lucknow and will now be looking to seal another series win at home in the second T20I that will be played at the picturesque HCA Stadium in Dharamshala. Ishan Kishan, who struggled to make a mark in India's previous series against the West Indies, was the star of the match in Lucknow and will be looking to continue on the same vein as the series progresses.

Kishan smashed 89 off 56 balls with 10 fours and three sixes as he vindicated the team management's trust in him. Additionally, fans also got to see what Deepak Hooda and Venkatesh Iyer could do with the ball with Rohit Sharma using all seven of his bowling options.

Here are the live streaming details of the 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka:

When is the 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka?

The 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Saturday (February 26).

What time does the 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will start?

The 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will start at 7.00 PM. The toss will take place at 6.30 PM.

Where is the 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka being played?

The 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Himachal Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka?

The 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where can I find the live streaming of the 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka?

The live streaming of the 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the match here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

