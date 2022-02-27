India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SL 3rd T20I Live on TV and Online

After registering a rampant 62-run win against Sri Lanka in the first T20I in Lucknow, India defeated the visitors by seven wickets in the second game to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Shreyas Iyer (74*) put on 84 runs off 47 balls with Sanju Samson (39) for the third wicket as India recorded their 11th consecutive win in the shortest format. India fumbled early at Dharamsala as they lost skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

But Iyer anchored their chase with second consecutive fifty as the hosts romped home with 17 balls to spare. The final match is on Sunday at the same venue and a confident Indian unit will look for yet another whitewash after defeating the West Indies 3-0 in the previous assignment. India have already pocketed a seventh straight series win at home. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have lost six of their last seven T20s and need to break this losing streak.

Here are the live streaming details of the match:

Where is the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I taking place?

The India vs India 3rd T20I will take place at the Himachal Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

At what time does the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I begins at 7 PM IST on Sunday (February 27). The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I online?

The online streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the 3rd IND vs SL T20I here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

