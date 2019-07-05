India vs Sri Lanka Live streaming, ICC World Cup 2019: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online 

A wobbly middle order has been a cause of concern despite the winning run and India would be desperate for the likes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni to find some form ahead of the semifinal when they take on Sri Lanka in their last preliminary World Cup clash here Saturday. Already assured of the second spot and a last-four spot, a win against Sri Lanka can take Virat Kohli’s men to the top of the points table provided Australia lose their final game against the already ousted South Africa.

So they might have a lot to play for as a pole position and a possible semi-final against a New Zealand team on a downward spiral will be more welcoming than facing a dangerous England which is on an upswing.

Where is India vs Sri Lanka match of ICC World Cup 2019 taking place?

The India vs Sri Lanka World Cup match will take place at Headingley in Leeds.

At what time does the India vs Sri Lanka match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka World Cup match begins at 3 pm IST on Saturday (July 6).

Where to watch live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka of ICC World Cup 2019?

The India vs Sri Lanka match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka World Cup match online?

The online streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs Sri Lanka match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-world-cup-2019/.

