India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI T20I match on TV and online

IND vs WI 1st T20I Live Streaming: Rohit Sharma-led Team India take on the West Indies in a three-match T20I series starting Wednesday with one eye on getting their combination right in the early part of the run-up to the 2022 T20 World Cup. The series will be played entirely at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. India were dominant in the preceding ODI series, which they won 3-0, and will be looking to continue in the same vein at the Eden Gardens.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will be vice-captain to Rohit in place of the injured KL Rahul. Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been rested which means one could see more of Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur shoulder pace bowling responsibilities. Indian fans would also be hoping that Virat Kohli would be able to turn around his dismal form, with the former Indian skipper scoring just 26 runs across the three ODI matches.

Here are the live streaming details of the match:

Where is the India vs West Indies 1st T20I taking place?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

At what time does the India vs West Indies 1st T20I begin?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I begins at 7 PM IST on Wednesday (February 16).

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs West Indies 1st T20I?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch the India vs West Indies 1st T20I online?

The online streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st T20I will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the 1st IND vs WI T20I here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

