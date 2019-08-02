India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online 

cricket

India head into their all-format tour of the West Indies this weekend with more on their mind than simply winning a couple of T20s. For Virat Kohli’s side -- and indeed for the West Indies -- it is a chance to pick up the pieces after a disappointing one-day international (ODI) World Cup in England and put behind them the recent talk of splits in the camp.

Kohli’s confidant Ravi Shastri is on borrowed time before the appointment of a new coach, former captain MS Dhoni has skipped the tour to do military service while Kohli this week has had to dismiss talk of a rift with prolific opening batsman Rohit Sharma.

Where is the India vs West Indies 1st T20I taking place?

At what time does the India vs West Indies 1st T20I begin?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match begins at 8 pm IST on Saturday (August 3).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs West Indies 1st T20I?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be aired live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs West Indies 1st T20I match online?

The online streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be available at SonyLiv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

