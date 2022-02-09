Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI ODI Live on TV and Online

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for the 2nd IND vs WI ODI at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Published on Feb 09, 2022 07:10 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

After steamrolling West Indies in the 1st ODI, Rohit Sharma-led Team India would look to seal the three-match bilateral series with a win in the second match at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. The ‘Men in Blue’ barely set a foot wrong on Sunday and played extremely efficient cricket to cruise to a six-wicket win. On the other hand, the Windies would want to yield more runs with the bat after a torrid outing. Can the ‘Men in Maroon’ script a comeback?

Here are the live streaming details of the match:

Where is the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI taking place?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

At what time does the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI begin?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI begins at 1:30 PM IST on Wednesday (February 9).

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI online?

The online streaming of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the 2nd IND vs WI ODI here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

