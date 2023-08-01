India vs West Indies 3rd ODI live streaming free: How and where to watch IND vs WI live on TV and online

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI live streaming: West Indies handed India a reality check in the second ODI at Barbados, winning the match by six wickets. The Men In Blue got off to a good start with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill adding 90 runs for the opening wicket, but the team witnessed a collapse and were bundled for 181 in 40.5 overs. West Indies then completed the paltry run chase in 36.4 overs and will now hope for a repeat as we move into the third ODI. India vs West Indies 3rd ODI live streaming free(BCCI Twitter)

Hardik Pandya led the team in the second ODI, but with a series win on their minds, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could mark their return as the two most experienced figures in the team. India’s batting has been subpar in the format this year, and they will want their fortunes to start changing immediately as they return to Trinidad.

For the West Indies, the bowlers came to the party and a comfortable chase was shepherded by captain Shai Hope, who continues to impress with fantastic number batting at 4. After missing out on the World Cup in heartbreaking fashion, the Windies will want to give their fans a day to remember as they look to set the cart right with a memorable series win over one of international cricket’s biggest teams.

Here are the streaming details of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI:

When is the third ODI between India and West Indies being played?

The third ODI between India and West Indies is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, August 1.

Where is the third ODI between India and West Indies being played?

The third ODI between India and West Indies will be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

What time will the third ODI between India and West Indies start?

The third ODI between India and West Indies will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss for the same will take place at 6:30 pm.

Which TV channel will broadcast the third ODI between India and West Indies?

The third ODI between India and West Indies will broadcast on Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports) channel.

Where can I catch the live streaming of third ODI between India and West Indies?

The live streaming of third ODI between India and West Indies will be available on JioCinema app and website. You can also catch all the updates here at hindustantimes.com.

