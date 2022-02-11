India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI ODI Live on TV and Online

Having gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, India will eye a win in the final ODI to register a series sweep against the West Indies. India won the first two games comfortable where their bowling unit dished out a clinical performance, their opponents for 176 and 193. With fit-again Shikhar Dhawan back in the mix, India could make a few changes to their team composition. The team management so far in the series have tried Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant at the top. But with Dhawan's return, India will likely go with him and Rohit Sharma as the opening combination, with KL Rahul continuing his stint in the middle-order. Former skipper Virat Kohli will also look to put up a big score, having scored just eight and 18 in the first two games. India are yet to register a whitewash win against the West Indies in the ODI format. If India achieves the feat, it will be their 12th whitewash victory in an ODI series. West Indies, on the other hand, will eye a much-improved batting performance and finish the ODI series on a positive note.

Here are the live streaming details of the match:

Where is the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI taking place?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

At what time does the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI begin?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI begins at 1:30 PM IST on Friday (February 11).

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI online?

The online streaming of the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the 3rd IND vs WI ODI here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

