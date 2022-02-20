India vs West Indies Live Streaming 3rd T20I: When and where to watch IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live on TV and Online

After steamrolling West Indies in the ODI series by clean-sweeping it 3-0, team India, led by Rohit Sharma, now have a chance to hand the Windies a whitewash in the T20I series. The hosts are 2-0 up with one final game of this series remaining to be played at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli have been allowed to go home and this gives the management an opportunity to give some youngsters a run on Sunday. Can India make it 6/6 on this Windies tour?

Here are the live streaming details of the match:

Where is the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I taking place?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will take place at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

At what time does the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I begin?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I begins at 7 PM IST on Sunday (February 19).

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I online?

The online streaming of the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the 3rd IND vs WI T20I here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

