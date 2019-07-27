India vs West Indies full schedule: Date and time of all the matches

Virat Kohli and his troops will look to get back to winning ways when Team India lock horns against West Indies starting August 3. India are scheduled to play three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests against the team from the Caribbean. India crashed out of the World Cup in the last four stage and will look to put their best foot forward in their first tournament since that heartbreaking loss against New Zealand. The national selectors have named strong squads across formats and have included few youngsters as well.

T20I Schedule

1st T20I: Fort Lauderhill in Florida (August 3), 8 PM

2nd T20I: Fort Lauderhill in Florida (August 4), 8 PM

3rd T20I: Providence Stadium in Guyana (August 6), 8 PM

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

ODI Schedule

1st ODI: Providence Stadium in Guyana (August 8), 7 PM

2nd ODI: Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad (August 11), 7 PM

3rd ODI: Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad (August 14), 7 PM

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

Test Schedule

1st Test: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua (August 22-26), 7 PM

2nd Test: Sabina Park in Jamaica (August 30 - September 3), 8 PM

India’s squad for 2 Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 11:45 IST