India vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and where to watch 1st ODI?

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will look to make a strong start in their limited-over series against West Indies, which starts from Sunday in Ahmedabad. The series will kick-off with the ODIs before the action moves to Kolkata for the shorter format.

India on Saturday evening made some last minute addition to their squad for the series opener. Star batters Ishan Kishan and Shahrukh Khan have been added, while the participation of Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Shreyas Iyer remains uncertain in the ODIs, with the three currently being in isolation after testing positive for Covid earlier this week.

Here are the live streaming details of the match:

Where is the India vs West Indies 1st ODI taking place?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

At what time does the India vs West Indies 1st ODI begin?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI begins at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday (February 6).

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch the India vs West Indies 1st ODI online?

The online streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the 3rd IND vs SA ODI here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

