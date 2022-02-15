‘Chahal is already there, Kuldeep needs time’: Rohit Sharma briefs Kul-Cha’s role, explains why ‘others get preference’

After spending a significant amount of time in the sideline, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are back in the national setup. Chahal, who was not considered for the T20 World Cup last year, made a return to the side in the home series against New Zealand played late last year, while Kuldeep has been called for the ongoing series against West Indies.

The two are yet to play together in the series but have generated a strong buzz among the fans, who want to see Kul-Cha reunite on the pitch.

Chahal bagged five wickets in the two ODIs he played, while Kuldeep was fielded in the dead rubber, in which he completed two scalps before Windies all-rounder Odean Smith hit him for some towering sixes.

Sharing his thoughts on the pair, captain Rohit Sharma admitted that both are “great asset” to Team India and underlined their roles. He, however, was quick to point out that T20 cricket demand cricketers to posses additional skills apart from their expertise, which is why other players get preference over the two.

“They've been a great asset, things should start falling in place for them. It starts with us, giving them confidence, game time. We will try and do that.”

“Also in the shortest format, we need bowlers who can bat as well. Players who can do 2-3 different things. That is where sometimes others get preference. But these two are wicket-taking options no doubt, that is their role,” said the India captain during the pre-match presser ahead of the first T20I.

Rohit also mentioned that it is also the team's responsibility to help Chahal and Kuldeep regain their old rhythm.

“It's for us and them to make sure they get into that rhythm. Chahal, I can see that he's already there. Kuldeep will need time because he was out injured for a while. Rhythm for wrist spinner takes a bit of time. Fingers crossed for both,” he further stated.

Kuldeep was not part of the T20I series but a last minute injury to all-rounder Washington Sundar opened the gates for the Chinaman spinner.

It will be interesting to see Team India will field both Chahal and Kuldeep together in the three-match T20I series, which starts from Wednesday in Kolkata.