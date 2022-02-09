‘Brilliant piece of captaincy’: Rohit Sharma the captain gets fans' approval, Punjab Kings come up with ultimate praise

Leading the unit for the first time after being named India's ODI captain, star opener Rohit Sharma kicked-off his captaincy stint in the 50-over format on a perfect note. His side secured a resounding six-wicket win over West Indies in the series opener in Ahmedabad and on Wednesday the 34-year-old continued to impress most with his leadership abilities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In response to India's 237/9 in the second ODI, West Indies got off to a slow start and lost half of their side with just 76 on the board. Seamer Prasidh Krishna accounted for three of the five wickets, and Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped one each.

As the Indian bowlers didn't allow the Windies batters to settle long in the middle, many lauded Rohit for setting a perfect field which in return got the team breakthroughs at regular intervals.

FOLLOW | India vs West Indies 2nd ODI LIVE score updates

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings too hailed the Indian captain's tactics in a tweet, making a witty reference to popular Punjabi song by AP Dhillon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former India Test cricketer Aakash Chopra too lauded the captain for his impressive display as a leader.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are other reactions:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

West Indies are batting at 129/6 after 33 overs and require another 109 runs to win from 17 overs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON