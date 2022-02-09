‘Brilliant piece of captaincy’: Rohit Sharma the captain gets fans' approval, Punjab Kings come up with ultimate praise

Leading the unit for the first time after being named India's ODI captain, star opener Rohit Sharma kicked-off his captaincy stint in the 50-over format on a perfect note. His side secured a resounding six-wicket win over West Indies in the series opener in Ahmedabad and on Wednesday the 34-year-old continued to impress most with his leadership abilities.

In response to India's 237/9 in the second ODI, West Indies got off to a slow start and lost half of their side with just 76 on the board. Seamer Prasidh Krishna accounted for three of the five wickets, and Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped one each.

As the Indian bowlers didn't allow the Windies batters to settle long in the middle, many lauded Rohit for setting a perfect field which in return got the team breakthroughs at regular intervals.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings too hailed the Indian captain's tactics in a tweet, making a witty reference to popular Punjabi song by AP Dhillon.

Rohit Sharma be like: 𝗠𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱 𝘀𝗲𝘁 𝗸𝗮𝗿𝘂𝗴𝗮 𝘁𝗼𝗵 𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗹𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗴𝗮! 😉😎



Brilliant piece of captaincy, this 👏#INDvWI #SaddaPunjab — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) February 9, 2022

Former India Test cricketer Aakash Chopra too lauded the captain for his impressive display as a leader.

How brilliant Rohit is as a captain…doesn’t allow the game to drift at all. #IndVWI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 9, 2022

Here are other reactions:

Another bowling change works for India, Rohit Sharma doing a great job with the field placement and bowling changes. West Indies 5 down now. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 9, 2022

Captain Rohit Sharma has truly made his presence felt today, outstanding bowling changes and field placements. #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/az5CpMApXI — India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) February 9, 2022

West Indies are batting at 129/6 after 33 overs and require another 109 runs to win from 17 overs.

