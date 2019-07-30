India vs West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan united with opening partner Rohit Sharma, posts picture from airport

cricket

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:06 IST

The hit Indian opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are back together as Dhawan returns from injury for the West Indies tour. The southpaw was injured during India’s ICC World Cup clash against Australia and suffered a fractured thumb after being hit by a rising delivery from Pat Cummins. Elated on his return to the Indian camp, Dhawan posted a photograph with his opening partner Rohit Sharma from the airport, ahead of the team’s departure for the tour.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli shares image with teammates before team’s departure

“All set for West Indies with my partner - The Hit-man!” tweeted Dhawan.

All set for West Indies with my partner - The Hit-man! 😎 @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/2ypHn8WNVR — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 29, 2019

Dhawan and Rohit have been in devastating form in limited overs cricket since coming together during the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy at the top of the Indian batting order. In ODIs, the duo has together put on 4726 runs from 105 innings at an average of 45.44, with 16 century and 13 half-century stands under their belt. They are currently seventh in the overall list of most successful ODI partnerships, a lit that is headed by the duo of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

Dhawan and Rohit are top of the pile when it comes to TO internationals, having scored 1486 runs from 45 innings, which is the highest for any pair in the format. With India getting into T20 mode for next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia, the duo will look to get going from the West Indies tour itself.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 10:55 IST