IND vs WI: Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer light up Eden with rocket sixes, break 15-year-old record

Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer continued with their impressive show against West Indies as the duo combined to set a new record for India in the third and final T20I at Eden Garden's on Sunday. The pair added 91 runs in 37 balls for the fifth wicket, ensuring India piled a gigantic 184/5 in their 20 overs.

The partnership came to an end in the final ball of the Indian innings bowled by Romario Shepherd after Suryakumar opted for the aerial route but his shot landed went straight to Rovman Powell at deep mid-wicket.

FOLLOW | India vs West Indies 3rd T20I LIVE Score Updates

Yadav scored 65 off just 31 balls, while his partner Venkatesh returned unbeaten after a stylish 19-ball 35.

Meanwhile, the carnage by the duo, which saw them smash seven 6s and the same number of 4s during their stand, saw them script a unique feat. They added 86 runs in the final four overs of the innings, which is now the highest ever by India in the death overs (16-20) in the shorter format.

The previous best was 80, which India had scored while playing against England in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Most runs in death overs (16-20) by India in T20Is:

86 v WI Kolkata 2022 *

80 v Eng Durban 2007

77 v Aus Bengaluru 2019

75 v SA Gros Islet 2010

74 v Pak Ahmedabad 2012

In response West Indies got off to a shaky start losing openers Kyle Mayers and Shai Hope inside the first three overs. However, a solid show by Nicholas Pooran and Powell, who added 47 runs in the next four overs, got the 185-run chase back on track.

Powell's innings was brought to an end by Harshal Patel on 25(14) after the batter got a thick-edge while attempting to pull a short delivery, which was caught by Shardul Thakur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON