India vs West Indies: Top five memorable T20I matches between India and West Indies

cricket

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 09:30 IST

Virat Kohli and his troops will look to forget the World Cup disappointment and get back to winning ways when Team India lock horns against West Indies starting August 3. India are scheduled to play three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests against the team from the Caribbean. India crashed out of the World Cup in the last four stage and will look to put their best foot forward in their first tournament since that heartbreaking loss against New Zealand. The national selectors have named strong squads across formats and have included few youngsters as well, including Shreyas Iyer, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar and Washington Sundar.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli ‘excited’ to see young talent perform in limited-overs cricket

The two teams will play the first T20I next week on Saturday. But before the high-thrilling contest, here is a look at five memorable T20I encounters between the two teams in the past:

ICC World T20I 2016 semi-final

The two teams played a high-octane contest when they faced off each other in the 2016 World T20I semifinal in Mumbai. With skipper Virat Kohli scoring an unbeaten 89 in 47 balls, India set a mammoth total of 197 for Windies to chase. In reply, Johnson Chales scored a 36-ball 52, and Lendl Simmons fired 82 runs in 51 balls to set their side on the path to a win. But the final blow was given by Andre Russell. With Windies needing 20 to win in the final two overs, Russell fired two sixes and two fours to take his side to the final.

India tour of West Indies, 2016

The two teams played a high-scoring thriller in Fort Lauderale in 2016. Coming on to bat first, Evin Lewis fired 100 runs in 49 balls as West Indies put on 245/6 in 20 overs. In reply, Rohit Sharma hammered a 28-ball 62 and KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 110 in 51 balls to put the match in India’s grasp. India need 8 runs to win in the final over and Windies skipper Carlos Brathwaite handed the ball to Dwayne Bravo. With India needing 2 runs on the final ball, Bravo dismissed the Indian skipper and West Indies won the match by 1 run.

West Indies tour of India, 2018

India had already taken a 2-0 unassailable lead over West Indies in the three-match T20I series against west Indies. But the visitors put on a solid fight in the final encounter after they posted a mammoth total of 182 for the hosts to chase. In the final over, India needed five runs to win with Shikhar Dhawan still on the crease. Just when it looked the match will easily end in India’s favour, Fabian Allen managed to get a dot ball off Dhawan and then dismissed him in the next delivery. India needed 1 run to win in the final ball, thus giving Windies a chance to push the match to a super over. Manish Pandey, though, was able to score the lone run and win the match for his side.

India tour of West Indies, 2017

In the only T20I match between the two teams in India’s tour to West Indies in 2017, Windies opener Evin Lewis produced one of the finest T20I innings in history. The left-handed batsman, hammered 12 sixes and 6 fours and scored an unbeaten 125 runs in 62 balls to help his side chase down the mammoth total of 191 set up by the men in blue.

India vs West Indies, 2017 World T20I

India were asked to chase down an easy total of 130 runs and with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scoring fifties each, the job was almost done. But in the final over, the pressure appeared to get on to the nerves of Yuvraj Singh, who was on the strike. Marlon Samuels was handed the impossible task of defending a lone run in six balls. He produced two dot balls and then dismissed Yuvraj for 10. But just when Windies started to find some ounce of hope, Suresh Raina crushed in the next ball as he took an easy single to win the match for India.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 09:30 IST