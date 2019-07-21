India vs West Indies: Update on Shikhar Dhawan’s fitness ahead of team selection

The Indian cricket team has received a major boost ahead of their tour of West Indies as opener Shikhar Dhawan will be fully available for selection for the impending contest that is slated to begin from August 3 in Florida. Dhawan was ruled out of the World Cup after the Indian opener was hit on his left hand by a Pat Cummins delivery during India’s match against Australia. Rishabh Pant, who was immediately brought to England as a back-up while the Indian team management waited thumb and foot on Dhawan to recover, was named as Dhawan’s replacement.

ALSO READ: Virat arrives for meeting to select Team India’s squad for West Indies tour

However, after nearly a month of rehabilitation, a report in India Today claims that Dhawan is completely fit and he will be available for selection when the authorities meet in Mumbai on Sunday.

The squad for India’s tour of West Indies is going to be picked on Sunday with eyes on giving youngsters a chance. Ahead of selection, Team India captain Virat Kohli and Chief Selector MSK Prasad were seeing arriving at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Cricket Centre for the important meeting. It was speculated that seniors players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni might be rested for the tour.

ALSO READ: Indian cricketer under scanner for flouting family clause during World Cup

All eyes were on Dhoni as there were reports that he might announce his retirement from the game. But Dhoni had already taken himself out of the equation after he informed the BCCI that he is going to take a two-month sabbatical from cricket to serve his paramilitary regiment.

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 13:33 IST