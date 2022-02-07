'The fact I played Vijay Hazare helped me': 22-year-old credits domestic cricket after rich haul in international return

India all-rounder Washington Sundar made an instant impact on his return to international circuit, which came after a long gap of five-month. The 22-year-old's services were not required with the bat in the series opener against West Indies in Ahmedabad but he bowled exceptionally well in the nine overs he delivered on Sunday.

Generating good bounce and spin right from the first ball, Sundar went to scalp three wickets and conceded just 30 runs. His efforts, which included the twin scalps (Brandon King and Darren Bravo) in the same over, handed India the advantage, something from which the tourists could never recover.

Eventually, India bowled out West Indies for 176, a total which the hosts chased down in just 28 overs for the loss of four wickets.

Sundar was introduced in the attack during the powerplay overs as King and Bravo tried to stabalise things after losing Shai Hope early to Mohammed Siraj. The bowler didn't take long to deliver and inflicted double blows to Windies in his third over.

Sharing his thoughts on being handed the ball during the powerplay, the 22-year-old credited the experience of playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which he believes has molded him to bowl at different situation of the game.

“That’s something I have been doing for the last few years. I enjoy bowling in the powerplay now. Even the fact that I played Vijay Hazare, that helped me bowl in different situations of the game.”

"Even there, I bowled a lot with the new ball. All those experiences have definitely helped," said Sundar during the post-match conference.

Sundar was a vital cog in the Tamil Nadu unit, which went to win the latest edition of the domestic 50-over tournament. He was among the top three wicket-takers, completing 16 scalps from 8 matches.

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal, who was named as player of the match for his four-wicket haul in the first ODI, also patted Sundar for his brilliant display.

“Washi struck twice in an over so we knew pressure was on them. My job was to sustain that pressure,” the spinner said during the post-match presentation ceremony.