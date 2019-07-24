India vs West Indies: ‘Working on my reflexes’ – Shikhar Dhawan trains hard ahead of Windies tour - Watch

Opener Shikhar Dhawan was pictured sweating it out during a training session as he tries to get back to full fitness ahead of India’s upcoming tour of West Indies starting August 3. India are scheduled to play three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests against Windies.

Also Read: At 19-20, we weren’t even half the players: Kohli lauds 3 India youngsters

Dhawan was injured during India’s World Cup group stage match against Australia and was sent back home after it was revealed he wouldn’t be able to recover in time. Dhawan uploaded a video on social media where he was seen working on his reflexes with the help of a trainer and his post read: “Working on my reflexes! Let’s see who can guess my accurate reaction time?”

Dhawan was ruled out of the World Cup after the Indian opener was hit on his left hand by a Pat Cummins. The selectors, however, seem to be content with his recovery and the southpaw has been named in the ODI and T20 squads for Windies tour.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly ‘surprised’ by omission of this player for Windies tour

The T20 squad also saw the inclusion of some new faces - Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar and Shreyas Iyer - with fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya being rested. The other big exclusion from the T20 squad was all-rounder Kedar Jadhav who did not have a great outing during the recently concluded World Cup.

India’s squad for 2 Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 13:40 IST