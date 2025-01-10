India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Ireland Women score after 6 overs is 31/1

Jan 10, 2025 11:13 AM IST

India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: FOUR! What started as a good over ends as an expensive one. Not the right start for the debutant Sayali Satghare! Angling into the pads, on a fuller length, looking for some swing, Gaby Lewis waits for the ball to reach to her and flicks it front of square on the leg side for her third boundary.