India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Ireland Women score after 6 overs is 31/1

Ireland Women score after 6 overs is 31/1
Ireland Women at 31/1 after 6 overs
Ireland Women at 31/1 after 5 overs
Una Raymond-Hoey smashed a Four on Titas Sadhu bowling . Ireland Women at 31/1 after 4.6 overs
It's a Wicket. Sarah Forbes is out and Ireland Women at 27/1 after 4.4 overs
Ireland Women at 27/0 after 4 overs
Gaby Lewis smashed a Four on Sayali Satghare bowling . Ireland Women at 27/0 after 3.2 overs
Ireland Women at 23/0 after 3 overs
Ireland Women at 19/0 after 2 overs
Gaby Lewis smashed a Four on Sayali Satghare bowling . Ireland Women at 19/0 after 1.6 overs
Gaby Lewis smashed a Four on Sayali Satghare bowling . Ireland Women at 15/0 after 1.5 overs
Gaby Lewis smashed a Four on Sayali Satghare bowling . Ireland Women at 11/0 after 1.4 overs
Ireland Women at 6/0 after 1 overs
Sarah Forbes smashed a Four on Titas Sadhu bowling . Ireland Women at 4/0 after 0.2 overs
Ireland Women Playing XI
India Women Playing XI
Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Ireland Women tour of India, 2025
1st ODI of Ireland Women tour of India, 2025. Match will start on 10 Jan 2025 at 11:00 AM
Venue : Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot
India Women squad -
Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Pratika Rawal, Raghvi Bist, Sayali Satghare, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Priya Mishra, Saima Thakor, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu
Ireland Women squad -
Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Rebecca Stokell, Sarah Forbes, Una Raymond-Hoey, Arlene Kelly, Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast, Christina Coulter Reilly, Joanna Loughran, Aimee Maguire, Alana Dalzell, Ava Canning, Freya Sargent, Georgina Dempsey...Read More
FOUR! Third batter to get off the mark with a boundary! Some great intent shown here!
OUT! c Deepti Sharma b Titas Sadhu.
FOUR! A poor ball and rightly punished!
FOUR! What started as a good over ends as an expensive one. Not the right start for the debutant Sayali Satghare! Angling into the pads, on a fuller length, looking for some swing, Gaby Lewis waits for the ball to reach to her and flicks it front of square on the leg side for her third boundary.
FOUR! Beautifully timed! Length, on off, Gaby leans ahead and punches it through covers for another boundary.
FOUR! Gaby Lewis also gets off the mark with a boundary.
FOUR! Sarah Forbes and Ireland Women are underway in fine fashion!
Ireland Women Playing XI
Ireland Women (Playing XI) - Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis (C), Una Raymond-Hoey, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Christina Coulter Reilly (WK), Arlene Kelly, Georgina Dempsey, Freya Sargent, Aimee Maguire.
India Women Playing XI
India Women (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana(C), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Richa Ghosh(WK), Deepti Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu.
