New Delhi110C
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
    Live

    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Ireland Women score after 6 overs is 31/1

    By hindustantimes.com
    Jan 10, 2025 11:27 AM IST
    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Ireland Women at 31/1 after 6 overs, Gaby Lewis at 16 runs and Una Raymond-Hoey at 4 runs
    Key Events
    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score, 1st ODI of Ireland Women tour of India, 2025
    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score, 1st ODI of Ireland Women tour of India, 2025

    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Ireland Women tour of India, 2025. Match will start on 10 Jan 2025 at 11:00 AM
    Venue : Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

    India Women squad -
    Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Pratika Rawal, Raghvi Bist, Sayali Satghare, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Priya Mishra, Saima Thakor, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu
    Ireland Women squad -
    Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Rebecca Stokell, Sarah Forbes, Una Raymond-Hoey, Arlene Kelly, Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast, Christina Coulter Reilly, Joanna Loughran, Aimee Maguire, Alana Dalzell, Ava Canning, Freya Sargent, Georgina Dempsey    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 10, 2025 11:27 AM IST

    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Ireland Women at 31/1 after 6 overs

    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score:
    Ireland Women
    Gaby Lewis 16 (19)
    Una Raymond-Hoey 4 (2)
    India Women
    Sayali Satghare 0/17 (3)

    Jan 10, 2025 11:24 AM IST

    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Ireland Women at 31/1 after 5 overs

    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score:
    Ireland Women
    Una Raymond-Hoey 4 (2)
    Gaby Lewis 16 (13)
    India Women
    Titas Sadhu 1/14 (3)

    Jan 10, 2025 11:24 AM IST

    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Una Raymond-Hoey smashed a Four on Titas Sadhu bowling . Ireland Women at 31/1 after 4.6 overs

    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: FOUR! Third batter to get off the mark with a boundary! Some great intent shown here!

    Jan 10, 2025 11:21 AM IST

    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Sarah Forbes is out and Ireland Women at 27/1 after 4.4 overs

    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: OUT! c Deepti Sharma b Titas Sadhu.

    Jan 10, 2025 11:19 AM IST

    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Ireland Women at 27/0 after 4 overs

    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score:
    Ireland Women
    Gaby Lewis 16 (13)
    Sarah Forbes 9 (11)
    India Women
    Sayali Satghare 0/17 (2)

    Jan 10, 2025 11:16 AM IST

    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Gaby Lewis smashed a Four on Sayali Satghare bowling . Ireland Women at 27/0 after 3.2 overs

    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: FOUR! A poor ball and rightly punished!

    Jan 10, 2025 11:14 AM IST

    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Ireland Women at 23/0 after 3 overs

    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score:
    Ireland Women
    Sarah Forbes 9 (11)
    Gaby Lewis 12 (7)
    India Women
    Titas Sadhu 0/10 (2)

    Jan 10, 2025 11:13 AM IST

    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Ireland Women at 19/0 after 2 overs

    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score:
    Ireland Women
    Gaby Lewis 12 (7)
    Sarah Forbes 5 (5)
    India Women
    Sayali Satghare 0/13 (1)

    Jan 10, 2025 11:13 AM IST

    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Gaby Lewis smashed a Four on Sayali Satghare bowling . Ireland Women at 19/0 after 1.6 overs

    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: FOUR! What started as a good over ends as an expensive one. Not the right start for the debutant Sayali Satghare! Angling into the pads, on a fuller length, looking for some swing, Gaby Lewis waits for the ball to reach to her and flicks it front of square on the leg side for her third boundary.

    Jan 10, 2025 11:11 AM IST

    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Gaby Lewis smashed a Four on Sayali Satghare bowling . Ireland Women at 15/0 after 1.5 overs

    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: FOUR! Beautifully timed! Length, on off, Gaby leans ahead and punches it through covers for another boundary.

    Jan 10, 2025 11:09 AM IST

    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Gaby Lewis smashed a Four on Sayali Satghare bowling . Ireland Women at 11/0 after 1.4 overs

    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: FOUR! Gaby Lewis also gets off the mark with a boundary.

    Jan 10, 2025 11:05 AM IST

    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Ireland Women at 6/0 after 1 overs

    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score:
    Ireland Women
    Gaby Lewis 0 (4)
    Sarah Forbes 4 (2)
    India Women
    Titas Sadhu 0/6 (1)

    Jan 10, 2025 11:04 AM IST

    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Sarah Forbes smashed a Four on Titas Sadhu bowling . Ireland Women at 4/0 after 0.2 overs

    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: FOUR! Sarah Forbes and Ireland Women are underway in fine fashion!

    Jan 10, 2025 10:54 AM IST

    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Scores: Ireland Women Playing XI

    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Ireland Women (Playing XI) - Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis (C), Una Raymond-Hoey, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Christina Coulter Reilly (WK), Arlene Kelly, Georgina Dempsey, Freya Sargent, Aimee Maguire.

    Jan 10, 2025 10:40 AM IST

    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Scores: India Women Playing XI

    India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: India Women (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana(C), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Richa Ghosh(WK), Deepti Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu.

    Jan 10, 2025 10:13 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Ireland Women tour of India, 2025

    India Women vs Ireland Women Match Details
    1st ODI of Ireland Women tour of India, 2025 between India Women and Ireland Women to be held at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot at 11:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    Load More
