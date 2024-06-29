Live
India Women vs South Africa Women Live Score: One-off Test (Day 2) of South Africa Women tour of India, 2024 to start at 09:30 AM
June 29, 2024 8:31 AM IST
India Women vs South Africa Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test (Day 2) of South Africa Women tour of India, 2024. Match will start at 09:30 AM
India Women vs South Africa Women Live Score, One-off Test of South Africa Women tour of India, 2024
Day 1 Highlights :
- India Women 50/0 in 14.0 overs
- 1st wkt Partnership: 50 off 84 balls between S Verma (20) and S Mandhana(29)
- Drinks: India Women 50/0 in 14.0 overs
- S Mandhana Test fifty: 50 runs in 78 balls (10x4) (0x6)
- India Women 103/0 in 24.4 overs
- 1st wkt Partnership: 103 off 148 balls between S Verma (47) and S Mandhana(55)
- S Verma Test fifty: 51 runs in 66 balls (8x4) (1x6)
- Lunch: India Women 130/0 in 28.0 overs
- Referral 1 (29.2 ovs): South Africa Women against S Verma (LBW) Unsuccessful (South Africa-W : 2, India W: 3)
- India Women 150/0 in 31.4 overs
- 1st wkt Partnership: 150 off 190 balls between S Verma (72) and S Mandhana(77)
- India Women 202/0 in 38.6 overs
- S Verma Maiden Test hundred: 102 runs in 113 balls (15x4) (2x6)
- 1st wkt Partnership: 200 off 234 balls between S Verma (102) and S Mandhana(99)
- S Mandhana 2nd Test hundred: 100 runs in 122 balls (18x4) (0x6)
- Drinks: India Women 230/0 in 45.0 overs
- India Women 253/0 in 48.1 overs
- 1st wkt Partnership: 250 runs off 289 balls between S Verma (120) and S Mandhana(131)
- India Women 303/1 in 53.5 overs
- S Verma: 150 off 158 balls (22x4) (8x6)
- Tea: India Women 334/2 in 60.0 overs
- India Women 352/2 in 63.3 overs
- 3rd wkt Partnership: 50 off 57 balls between S Verma (22) and JJ Rodrigues (30)
- S Verma: 200 runs in 194 balls (22x4) (8x6)
- India Women 401/2 in 72.6 overs
- Drinks: India Women 416/3 in 78 overs
- JJ Rodrigues 3rd Test fifty: 50 runs in 85 balls (8x4) (0x6)
- India Women 450/3 in 86.4 overs
- New ball taken: India Women 475/4 in 92.1 overs
- India Women 500/4 in 94.6 overs
- 5th wkt Partnership: 50 off 48 balls between H Kaur (17) and R Ghosh (21)
- Stumps: India Women 525/4 in 98.0 overs
Follow all the updates here:
June 29, 2024 8:31 AM IST
Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test (Day2) of South Africa Women tour of India, 2024
India Women vs South Africa Women Match Details
One-off Test (Day2) of South Africa Women tour of India, 2024 between India Women and South Africa Women to be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.
News cricket India Women vs South Africa Women Live Score: One-off Test (Day 2) of South Africa Women tour of India, 2024 to start at 09:30 AM