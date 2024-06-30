India Women vs South Africa Women Highlights: South Africa Women trail by 367 runs with 6 wickets remaining

June 30, 2024 8:31 AM IST

India Women vs South Africa Women Live Score: For India, Sneh Rana was the pick with a three-fer. She got the ball to turn and grip quite a lot and will be very pleased with her performance. The key for India will be to stay patient as the wicket has started to play tricks. They'll hope it wears more and they can get a few breakthroughs early on Day 3. That begins at 0930 IST (0400 GMT). Till then, goodbye and take care!