    India Women vs South Africa Women Highlights: South Africa Women trail by 367 runs with 6 wickets remaining

    June 30, 2024 9:16 AM IST
    India Women vs South Africa Women Live Score, One-off Test of South Africa Women tour of India, 2024
    India Women vs South Africa Women Live Score:

    First Innings

    null Score - 603/6 in 115.1 overs


    null batting performance
    Shafali Verma 205(197)
    Smriti Mandhana 149(161)
    Delmi Tucker 26-141-2
    Nonkululeko Mlaba 26.1-122-1

    Second Innings

    null Score - 236/4 in 72.0 overs


    null batting performance
    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    India Women vs South Africa Women Live Score: South Africa Women trail by 367 runs with 6 wickets remaining

    India Women vs South Africa Women Live Score: For India, Sneh Rana was the pick with a three-fer. She got the ball to turn and grip quite a lot and will be very pleased with her performance. The key for India will be to stay patient as the wicket has started to play tricks. They'll hope it wears more and they can get a few breakthroughs early on Day 3. That begins at 0930 IST (0400 GMT). Till then, goodbye and take care!

    Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test (Day3) of South Africa Women tour of India, 2024

    India Women vs South Africa Women Match Details
    One-off Test (Day3) of South Africa Women tour of India, 2024 between India Women and South Africa Women to be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

