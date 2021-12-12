'Indian team missed a trick by not playing him': Ex-IND selector's massive praise for star pacer

Former chief selector MSK Prasad believes Mohammed Siraj is currently vying for the first and second spots in the Indian pace attack and the Hyderabad seamer will play a key role in South Africa tour.

The 27-year-old Siraj was not picked for the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur. On his return to the set-up in the Mumbai Test, he ended up as the only pacer from both sides to take wickets, adding three scalps to his name.

Siraj had made his Test debut in Australia during the memorable Test series which India won. He ended up bowling the most number of overs among Indian bowlers with 13 scalps.

Prasad further pointed out the Indian team's "mistake" in the first Test against the BlackCaps, saying the Virat Kohli-led side missed a trick by playing two experienced seamers in home conditions. He feels Siraj should have made the cut.

"I think he is the third in the order and he is giving a run for the money for the 1st and 2nd slots (in the pace attack) also with the kind of performances he has put in. In all fairness, it will be Bumrah, Shami and Siraj will be the third pacer by default. Even the Indian team missed a trick by not playing in the first Test match (against New Zealand in Kanpur)," Prasad told India Today.

The current Indian pace unit has a fine crop of quality pacers at its disposal, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami making a return after being rested for the New Zealand series. The Indian pace battery also features Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Ishant Sharma.

"Now, having two seniors at home is a little difficult. You could have gone with Siraj and Ishant or Siraj and Umesh. You need that youthful exuberance. I feel that was a mistake for the Kanpur Test," Prasad further said.

The 1-0 Test win against New Zealand has showcased India's bench strength, presenting a happy headache to the selectors ahead of the South Africa Tests.

India are scheduled to play three Tests in South Africa, starting with the Boxing Day Test in Centurion on December 26, with the subsequent two matches to be played in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

