Indian Test openers: On a merry-go-round and loving it

At home, the norm is to choose smaller squads and fly in a backup according to situation. India’s schedule plays an important role. After the South Africa tour, the only Tests India play till June will be in March when they host Sri Lanka for two matches. Since the focus will shift to the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November, Gill, Shaw and, possibly Agarwal, could be forced to play only domestic cricket and IPL till then. The experience that comes closest to a Test series is the shadow A tour though one can play several of them and not even get a look-in. India may be glad to have three quality batters and two possible standbys, each bringing a unique approach to opening. But it’s an abundance of talent they need to manage well.

The case in point was the Gabba Test early this year where Agarwal batted at No 5 because Virat Kohli was on paternity leave and stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane moved up to bat at No 4. Experts suggest that overseas tours require a settled opening pair. But backup openers are so commonplace nowadays that the third opener ends up playing a game or two in a long series anyway because the selectors’ patience wears thin if the desired runs don’t come by the second Test. That is a situation India tend to counter more often on away tours. Even if a backup opener doesn’t get a game, he returns significantly experienced just by virtue of being on tour.

Though Vijay and Dhawan—one of the most successful India opening pairs—are no longer in the fray, India still have five openers to plan with. In terms of technique, Gill and Shaw may have to work on several areas. But they could always be brought into the middle-order if there is an emergency.

Go further back and the combinations get more muddled. Shaw was selected ahead of Gill in Adelaide, but lasted just that first Test. That capped a wretched three away Tests—after two in New Zealand in early 2020—where Shaw mustered only one fifty in Christchurch. Till then, Sharma opening away from home was unthinkable despite piling hundreds in the preceding home series against South Africa (he opened with Agarwal). Rahul and Agarwal made a brief appearance in 2019 during the West Indies tour and in the last Test (Sydney) of the Australia tour before that, which saw India try three combinations—Rahul-Murali Vijay and Agarwal-Hanuma Vihari the other two. You could say the musical chairs of openers began in 2018 when India tried Vijay, Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Parthiv Patel in the South Africa series.

In England, Sharma was poised to open with Agarwal, who suffered a concussion during training after being hit by a Mohammed Siraj delivery. Rahul, originally picked as middle-order backup, ended up opening in all four Tests. Before that, Sharma and Gill opened in seven Tests—the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton, four home Tests against England and two Tests in Australia (Sydney and Gabba)—the longest for any opening pair India have tried in the last three years.

Let’s work backwards. Rahul and Agarwal opened in South Africa after the latter came back from injury to replace Gill. He is nursing an elbow injury because of which Cheteshwar Pujara had to open in the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai this month. Gill has a well-documented technical problem (instead of bringing his bat down straight, it often comes down at an angle, pointing to gully, creating a gap between bat and pad). He still played against New Zealand because Sharma was rested for the series.

And if it’s a conversation about potential opening contenders, Prithvi Shaw is too good a batter to not figure in that. Put them all together and you would think India are set for the long haul. Sharma is 34, Agarwal 30, Rahul 29 while Gill and Shaw are 22. If Sharma plays two more World Test Championship cycles, Rahul and Agarwal should be the second and third openers on overseas tours. After Sharma, either Gill or Shaw—based on form, preferably in India A—will graduate to the third opener’s slot.

What once topped selection conundrums on overseas tours has turned into a problem of sorts—India have too many good batters jostling for the openers’ berths. Right now, it’s Rahul and Agarwal. Ideally it should have been Rahul and Rohit. Gill will always be in the fray for Brisbane and his counterattacking approach to batting. Meanwhile Agarwal, despite having scored all four centuries at home, keeps impressing in different countries—be it Australia, New Zealand or South Africa. One hundred away from home and he will equal Sharma, who got his first overseas century at The Oval in September.

The year started with Shubman Gill setting up a record chase in Brisbane with Rohit Sharma as opening partner; it is now ending with KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal having stitched only India’s third hundred-plus opening stand in South Africa. Irony is neither Gill nor Agarwal would find a place in the eleven once Rohit Sharma is fit to play Tests. Survival of the fittest? It’s complicated. Current form should count as the most important criterion but there is no way Sharma—also India’s Test vice-captain—plays and doesn’t open. Right now, Rahul is untouchable after scoring hundreds at Lord’s and Centurion so Agarwal will be the first name on the chopping block. But it will be tough for Agarwal to take if he backs up his 60 at Centurion with a century or even a high fifty in the next two Tests.

All these probabilities can change with injuries, like it has in the last three years.

From Vijay-Dhawan in Cape Town to Rahul-Agarwal in Centurion (2021), India have tried 14 opening partnerships involving 10 different partners in three years.

