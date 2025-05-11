New Delhi [India] May 11 : The Indian team now has joint most 300 One Day internationals totals by a women's team in a calendar year. India achieved this feat against Sri Lanka-W in the Women's ODI Tri-Series on Sunday, as per ESPNcricinfo. Indian women's team records joint-most 300 ODI totals in a calendar year

A century from Smriti Mandhana and useful knocks from the middle order helped India reach a massive 342/7 against Sri Lanka in the final of the tri-nation series at Colombo on Sunday.

India clinched the Women's ODI Tri-Series title in Colombo on Sunday with a commanding 97-run victory over hosts Sri Lanka, thanks to an all-round bowling performance led by Sneh Rana and Amanjot Kaur.

After India won the toss and elected to bat first, Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal got their team off to a steady start, with careful strike rotation and some odd boundaries. They took India to 45/0 in 10 overs. India reached the 50-run mark in 11.2 overs.

Inoka Ranaweera conceded a couple of fours against Mandhana, but broke the 70-run partnership by removing Pratika for 30 in 49 balls, with two fours. India was 70/1 in 14.5 overs. Harleeen Deol joined Mandhana, and she reached her 32nd ODI fifty in 55 balls, with five fours and two sixes.

A huge highlight of the inning came in the 31st over, with SL skipper Chamari Athapaththu conceding four successive boundaries against Mandhana and giving away 17 runs in total. Mandhana reached her 11th ODI ton, going past England's Tammy Beaumont to become the third-highest century maker in ODIs. She reached the milestone in 92 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes.

Mandhana and Pratika reached the century partnership in 95 balls.

The 120-run stand between the duo was over as Dewmi Vihanga removed Mandhana for 116 in 101 balls, with 15 fours and two sixes. India was 190/2 in 32.3 overs. India reached the 200-run mark in 34.2 overs.

Dewmi took the third wicket, removing Harleen for 47 in 56 balls, with four boundaries. India was 219/3 in 36.4 overs.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues had the responsibility to guide India to a massive total in death overs, with both finding some quick boundaries. Their 48-run stand was over as Sugandika Kumari dismissed Harmanpreet for a quickfire 41 in 30 balls, with three boundaries and a six. India was 267/4 in 42 overs.

Indian then lost Richa Ghosh and Jemimah . India was 304/6 in 46 overs.

Amanjot Kaur was run out for 18 in 12 balls on the penultimate ball of the innings. India ended their innings at 342/7 in their 50 overs, with Deepti Sharma and Kranti Goud unbeaten.

Sneh Rana was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/38, while Amanjot Kaur impressed with 3/54. Their combined efforts ensured India's dominance in the final and sealed the Tri-Series crown in emphatic fashion.

