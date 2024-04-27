London, The co-founder of the Bharat Cricket Community as a charity club to promote healthy living and community integration across south-east England has been honoured with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Points of Light award. Indian-origin charity cricket club co-founder awarded UK PM’s Points of Light

Himanshu Jain is among the most recent recipients of the honour, which regularly recognises outstanding people whose service is making a difference in their communities and whose story can inspire others towards innovative solutions to social challenges in their own communities and beyond.

The award earlier this month came ahead of Vaisakhi and Mahavir Jayanti, Downing Street said.

“This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of the Bharat Cricket Community, my fellow trustee and co-founder Prasanth, and the numerous community and humanitarian initiatives I’ve been privileged to be part of, both locally and globally, such as the Leprosy Control Programme in India, which I am championing in the UK,” said Jain.

The Bharat Cricket Community provides South Asian men from Barking, Sutton, Kent and Southend with opportunities to engage in cricket, from beginner sessions to over 200 members playing in professional leagues.

Since its formal launch in 2021, it has helped thousands of men and has also expanded to include women and children in coaching sessions and team formations.

It hosts the so-called "Bharat Premier League" and mini-tournaments every weekend and fosters community cohesion through award ceremonies, family days and offering a platform for the wider community to engage with and appreciate South Asian culture.

The club encourages its members to contribute back, with many volunteering in local sports and rotary events, such as the London Marathon earlier this month.

Bharat Cricket Community members also support Jain in raising awareness and funds for his Leprosy Control Programme, which he runs in the UK to address the disease in India.

Jain’s Points of Light honour also recognises his efforts in supporting other charities and work with the Institute of Jainology on upgrading its “Jainpedia initiative” – the digitisation, translation, and transliteration of over 5,000 manuscripts housed in British museums and libraries.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.