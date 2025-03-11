India's absence in WTC Final to result in 45 crore revenue loss for host stadium Lord's: Report

Lord's Cricket Ground is set to generate nearly 4 million pounds, just over INR 45 crore, less in revenue than what was earlier expected during the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) Final due to India's failure to qualify for the match. Defending champions Australia are set to face South Africa in the marquee Test match which starts on June 11. The 2025 WTC Final will be the first to not feature India.(AFP)

According to a report in The Times Lord's had originally charge premium rates for the tickets to the WTC Final expecting India to play the Test once again. Rohit Sharma's side were frontrunners for a spot in the final at the start of their 2023/24 Test season in which they hosted Bangladesh and New Zealand at home for five matches before playing a five-match series in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

They went into that run of matches at the top of the WTC table and largely needed to win five of the 10 Tests to go through to the final. With India rarely ever coming close to losing Test matches at home to Bangladesh and New Zealand historically, it was largely seen as a foregone conclusion that they will make it to the WTC Final for a third consecutive time.

However, India ended up being whitewashed 3-0 by New Zealand in a result that sent shockwaves around the world. This followed by a 3-1 loss in the subsequent tour of Australia confirmed that they would fail to qualify for the final first time in the WTC's brief history.

The Times reports that the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) opted to lower ticket prices when it became apparent that India won't make it this year, with a focus on having a fuller stadium over the prospect of a sparsely populated ground with higher-priced seats. It is further reported that MCC members who bought tickets before the price drop have been refunded the difference.