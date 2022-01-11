India's predicted XI vs South Africa, 3rd Test: Who will Kohli replace? Ishant and Umesh look to solve injury woes

After the hosts' valiant effort at Johannesburg, the three-match Test series is nicely poised and the action now shifts to Cape Town where India and South Africa square off against one another for the decider, beginning January 11. All eyes will be on regular skipper Virat Kohli, who is set to return to the Playing XI after missing the second Test due to an upper back spasm. KL Rahul was assigned the top role in Kohli's absence and Hanuma Vihari had filled the regular skipper's truancy. The third Test will also be Kohli's 99th Test in the longest format and he would be eager to end his two-year century drought.

Kohli's return would also leave Vihari, who had scored a crucial 40 in the second innings at Johannesburg, out of the team composition. The top looks solid, with Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul continuing to churn out good starts this series. The team management perhaps could also stick with the underfire pair of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane after its performance in the previous Test. Rahane and Pujara hit attacking half-centuries in the second Test to give India a bit of breathing space in the second innings.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli on brink of breaking massive Rahul Dravid’s record as India gear up for final Test in Cape Town

While Rishabh Pant will look to put a price on his wicket, Mohammed Siraj's absence is a concern for the team management. The young tearaway pacer had hobbled off the field at Johannesburg and hasn't recovered for the third Test, and we could see experienced Ishant Sharma or Umesh Yadav playing their first match of the series.

South Africa had lost the opening match by 113 runs at SuperSport Park in Centurion, but they put that defeat behind with a win over India at the 'Bullring'. While the hosts look to continue their winning run, the Indian camp sets sight on its maiden Test series win in the Rainbow nation.

In this piece we take a look at India's Predicted XI for the 3rd Test against South Africa:

KL Rahul: He has got a century and a fifty in the last four innings and the 29-year-old Indian opener will be looking to continue his run-scoring spree. Rahul has got a wide array of shots to flaunt, having got six overseas centuries to his name. The current Test vice-captain has made sure that the team management doesn't miss Rohit Sharma and the top, and Rahul would be looking to notch up a match-winning batting performance in the series decider too.

Mayank Agarwal: The opener has got a few starts to his name but not a big score so far in the series. Mayank looked in decent touch in Centurion, notching 60 & 4 in the Test. The Karnataka player recorded 26 & 23 at the Wanderers and he will be eager to convert those figures into a big score in Cape Town. He was impressive while adding a century opening stand with Rahul in the series opener.

Cheteshwar Pujara: He started the series with a duck & 16 in Centurion but showed why "form is temporary but class is permanent" in Johannesburg. The seasoned batter was plagued with inconsistency before he put up a 111-run stand with Rahane in the second innings of the second Test, helping India set a 240-run target for the Proteas.

Virat Kohli: The regular skipper's return will perhaps headline the series decider. He will look to hit form and end the two-year-long wait of his 71st international hundred before heading towards the 100th Test of his career. The 33-year-old Kohli had scored 35 & 18 in Centurion while falling prey to deliveries aimed at the fourth-stump line.

It's GO time here in Cape Town 👏 👏#TeamIndia all set and prepping for the series decider 👍 👍#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/RgPSPkNdk1 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 9, 2022

Ajinkya Rahane: Like Pujara, Rahane would also hold his place in the team composition. Kohli & Dravid are likely to back the senior for the final Test too. He was impressive during his stay at the crease in Centurion, where he scored 48. He followed it up with a 58 in Johannesburg to put himself ahead of Vihari in the mix.

Rishabh Pant: The left-handed dasher had received some flak for his reckless batting approach in the second Test. The 24-year-old registered a duck after he tried to hammer Kagiso Rabada's short length delivery but nicked the ball to Kyle Verreynne. Pant would be looking to not throw his wicket away and apply himself at the crease.

Ravichandran Ashwin: The tweaker has not been excellent in South African conditions so far but he will be a part of the set-up if the team management sticks with the four-pacer-and-one-spinner template. He may have taken just three wickets in two matches so far, but Ashwin has shown his batting prowess on SA pitches. He has so far scored 80 runs in four innings.

Shardul Thakur: The bowling all-rounder had grabbed eyeballs at Johannesburg with his impressive bowling display. Thakur had finished with 7 for 61 in the first innings, recording the best figure by an Indian bowler against South Africa in Tests. The show also made Thakur only the second Indian bowler to pick seven wickets in a Test in South Africa after Harbhajan Singh.

Jasprit Bumrah: He will spearhead the Indian bowling unit with Mohammed Shami and look to continue the Indian bowling unit's domination regardless of conditions. He was able to pick just one wicket in the second Test but had plucked five in the series opener at Centurion.

ALSO READ | Shami on the cusp of achieving massive career milestone; set to join Kumble, Srinath in elusive list

Mohammed Shami: The pacer played a pivotal role in India's comprehensive 113-run win in Centurion. He picked up eight at the SuperSport Park and then took three more at the Wanderers. He's got 11 wickets in four innings and Shami is just five wickets away from becoming the fifth Indian bowler and second Indian pacer after Srinath to pick 50 Test wickets against the Proteas. He has currently got 45 wickets in 20 Test innings versus South Africa.

Ishant Sharma: Siraj hamstring injury midway into the second Test and he's out of the series decider. In the absence of Siraj's , the team management could likely favour experience and include Ishant in the set-up. Ishant has played 7 Tests in South Africa and picked up 20 wickets.

IND Predicted XI vs SA, 3rd Test: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma.

