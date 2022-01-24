India's Smriti Mandhana named ICC Women's Cricketer of The Year 2021.

India's Smriti Mandhana has been named ICC Women's Cricketer of The Year 2021, the International Cricket Council announced on Monday. Star batter Mandhana, 25, has scored 855 runs in 22 internationals at an average of 38.86 with one century and five half-centuries in 2021.

She was short-losted for the award -- the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy -- along with Tammy Beaumont of England, Lizelle Lee of South Africa and Gaby Lewis of Ireland.

Despite a year not so memorable for Indian women's cricket, Mandhana and her raging form with the bat was a silver lining. She had a huge role in India's two wins against South Africa at home, scoring an unbeaten 80 in the India's chase of 158 in the second ODI and later helped India level the series with her 48 not out in the win in the final T20I match.

Later, as the Indian women's team played their maiden pink-ball Test in Australia, Mandhana sizzled with a maiden Test century to make the occasions all the more memorable. Besides, her innings of 78 against England where the rest of the Indian batters struggled and a knock of 49 in India's only win of the ODI leg stood out.

In T20Is, Mandhana managed scores of 29 off 15 balls and a fifty. Her stellar form continued during the Australia ODIs too, where she scored a fine 86 in the second match of the series.

Mandhana is the only Indian to win the award twice in her career, having earlier been awarded the trophy in 2018. The only other Indian to receive the award was Jhulan Goswami in 2007. Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry remains the only player to win the award three times.

Mandhana will next be part of the one-off T20I match where the Indian women's team will be up against New Zealand, before taking them on in a five-match ODI series starting February 11. Mandhana has also been named in the 15-member squad for the impending ICC ODI World Cup in New Zealand. Team India will play their first World Cup fixture against Pakistan on March 6 at the Bay Oval, Tauranga.

