India's T20 World Cup defence begins in a week but here are 3 questions defending champions still can't answer

With the T20 World Cup starting in a week, the bigger story isn’t what India did right. It is what this series didn’t force them to decide, because knockout cricket won’t wait for another experiment.

1. Who exactly is India’s first choice opening + wicketkeeping solution? The series vs New Zealand was supposed to be the final audition. Instead, it became a tug-of-war. Abhishek Sharma looks locked: powerplay intent, clear role, no overthinking. The other opening slot is the problem India tried to solve… and arguably made noisier.

Sanju Samson’s returns didn’t justify the “Gill out, Samson in” logic. And the moment Ishan Kishan produced a match-winning run at top speed - including that brutal, time-warp century in that last match, the hierarchy shifted in public view. India can’t carry two wicketkeeper-batters if only one is starting, and they can’t keep flipping roles without inviting uncertainty.

The World Cup question is simple and harsh: are you picking your XI based on role clarity, or based on the last innings you watched?

2. What’s the bowling plan when the game turns into a shootout Yes, India won big while conceding big. That is fine in bilaterals. In a World Cup, it is a trap - because the moment you can’t buy a wicket in the powerplay, the match becomes a six-hitting contest where one bad over costs you the tournament.

The series showed Arshdeep Singh as a strike option and Bumrah as inevitability. But it also exposed a wider issue: India’s overs are still being managed, not owned. Who is the third seamer you trust when the pitch is flat and the boundary is short? How many overs are you planning to give Hardik/Dube, and how many are you hoping you won’t need to?

And with a spin-heavy squad, the real tactical gap is middle overs on batting-friendly surfaces: do India have enough wicket-taking threat to stop opponents from batting like it is a 12 overs a side game? If they don’t, 200 becomes par, and par matches are lottery matches.

Also Read: Sanju Samson for Shubman Gill: India's actual gains from the move despite consistent flops 3. What is India’s Plan B batting template when the top order fails early? Vizag was the most important match of the series precisely because India lost it. Not the loss - the shape of it. India went batter-light to test a scenario, and the chase collapsed. That is valuable information… if you actually act on it.

The uncomfortable truth: India’s best version is built on momentum. When the top three control the tempo, they look like defending champions. When the top order stutters, India’s innings can start playing catch-up - and then the middle order is forced to hit into fields rather than building through them.

So the unanswered World Cup question is this: What is the settled rescue plan?

Is Tilak your crisis-control at No.3/No.4? Is Rinku Singh your fixed finisher or a floating matchup hitter? Is Dube an impact enforcer or a luxury that disappears when you need a bowler? India have options - but the roles still feel adjustable, not automatic.

Champions don’t just have talent. They have decisions that survive one bad start. India’s series win proved they can overwhelm teams. The World Cup will ask a colder question: can they stay coherent when the game doesn’t cooperate?