India's tailspin highlighted in South Africa ODI series setback

In six ODIs during the 2018 tour of South Africa, Indian spinners snared 33 wickets with an economy of 4.83. This time they took just three wickets across three matches with an overall economy of 5.51. South Africa and New Zealand traditionally offer the most challenging conditions to spinners in all formats but the numbers from this series are not new—they are the latest in a series that show a steady decline of Indian spinners even as the team seeks to find and shape the combinations that can ideally serve them in the T20 World Cup in Australia this year and the ODI World Cup at home in 2023.

Look back to 2019 for a possible first, and startling, sign of this decline. In an ODI against West Indies right after the World Cup, defending 287, Indian spinners sent down 198 deliveries without a wicket—the highest such ratio for an ODI in India—at that bastion of spin, the Chepauk in Chennai.

The best performance from Indian spinners outside Asia in the last 10 years came at the 2013 Champions Trophy in England where they averaged 4.28 per over and took 20 wickets at an excellent strike rate of 27.3. At the tri-nation series in the West Indies (which India won) immediately after the Champions Trophy, India’s spinners returned an economy of 4.85 with more than a decent strike rate of 35.1. Back-to-back series defeats in South Africa and New Zealand checked that ascendancy but Indian spinners were back to hitting the right notes again—averaging 4.61 in the 2014 tour of England and finishing the 2015 World Cup with an economy of 4.77. India’s spinners ran a tight ship from 2018 to the 2019 World Cup as they returned economies of 4.83 in South Africa, 4.85 in England, an acceptable 5.37 in Australia and 5.02 in New Zealand before finishing with 5.31 in the 2019 World Cup.

Since 2020 however, these are the economies of Indian spinners outside Asia: 5.55 in New Zealand, 6.86 in Australia and 5.51 in South Africa. In two consecutive tours outside Asia have India returned strike rates of 120 (for three wickets in three matches in Australia) and 124.3 (for three wickets in three matches in South Africa). Only once in the last 10 years away from home have Indian spinners fared worse—on the tour of South Africa in 2013 when they took two wickets in three matches at a strike rate of 186 and an economy of 5.85.

Chop, change, repeat

The most obvious explanation behind Indian spinners blowing hot and cold is the constant chopping and changing since Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav stopped bowling together.

During the phase between the 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2019 World Cup, India had a collective bowling average of 32.98 in the second Powerplay (overs 11-40), second best after Afghanistan’s 30.98. With 87 wickets at an average of 21.74 and 66 wickets at 25.68, Yadav and Chahal were the top two wicket-takers during that time. The 2019 World Cup too was going well till Edgbaston hit India. In a must-win group match for England, Yadav and Chahal conceded 160 runs in their 20 overs with just one wicket to show for. Racing to 337/7, England ultimately beat India by 31 runs to end their unbeaten run. Yadav and Chahal did not bowl together again for more than two years.

It underlines India’s tendency of reacting drastically to poor performances at ICC events. If Birmingham was the tipping point for Chahal and Yadav, for Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja it came at the 2017 Champions Trophy final against Pakistan where they went wicketless and conceded 137 runs in their 20 overs. Jadeja and Ashwin have not bowled together since. Some of India’s greatest highs in the last decade couldn’t have come without them though.

Like the 2013 Champions Trophy, where Jadeja (economy of 3.75 and average of 12.83) and Ashwin (economy of 4.41 and average of 22.62) accounted for 20 wickets in five matches. On the next tour of England (2014), Ashwin and Jadeja shared 14 wickets in four ODIs with a combined economy of 4.61. They carried that confidence into the 2015 World Cup on the bouncier pitches of Australia, sharing 22 wickets in eight matches with a combined economy of 4.79.

Chahal and Yadav came together when India felt they had had enough of Ashwin and Jadeja. But their alternate plan of choosing either Chahal or Yadav with Jadeja as the spinner-all-rounder hasn’t always worked. The brief reunion of Chahal and Yadav in Sri Lanka last year also didn’t raise much hope, prompting India to continue their trial and error process with spinners.

Trying to pair Chahal’s leg-spin with Ashwin’s off-break for the first time hasn’t yielded the desired results in South Africa. Since Jadeja will walk into the side whenever he is fit, India will probably revert to their earlier template. Ashwin too isn’t going anywhere. But with more spinners in the fray—from Washington Sundar to Yadav and even Varun Chakravarthy—the coming months promise more experiments.