India’s year in fast bowling in 10 dismissals: From Bumrah's yorkers to Shami's seam movement to the rise of Siraj

It was a year that belonged to India’s fast bowlers. Although Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel weaved their magic around clueless English batters at home in the same span, India has always been a spin bowling nation. What we are still getting used to, and quickly too, is the thrill of India's pace pack being the best in the world. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are, arguably, the leading fast bowlers of our times. The new chip on the block, Mohammed Siraj, is taking giant strides. Umesh Yadav does not get too many chances overseas, but at home, he makes placid pitches come alive. Here’s our top 10 dismissals from India’s quicks this year, in no particular order.

Marnus Labuschagne c Rohit Sharma b Mohammed Siraj

4th Test, 2nd inn, Ind vs Aus, Brisbane

Siraj arrived at the Test scene like he was born for it. In that magical Brisbane match at the start of the year, he found himself leading a rag-tag, nearly third-string attack in his very first series. No problem. In the second innings, he snapped Labuschagne with a vicious inswinger, landing the ball short of good length and getting it to straighten. Siraj took a great leap in the air to celebrate and a greater leap when he finished with his first fifer in just his third Test to map the course to one of India's greatest Test victories.

James Anderson b Mohammed Shami

2nd Test, 1st inn, Ind vs Eng, Lord's

Part of the credit for this wicket belongs to Bumrah, who broke the unwritten code of not bouncing a fellow fast bowler. It was a statement by Team India that had far reaching consequences in the series. Soon as last man Anderson came out to bat, Bumrah went round the wicket and battered him. It ended up being a 10-ball over that included several bouncers, a concussion, and the odd yorker. Anderson barely survived the over, and when Shami sent one down perfectly in line with the off stump, he had no reply.

Ollie Robinson lbw b Jasprit Bumrah

2nd Test, 2nd inn, Ind vs Eng, Lord’s

After sending down some full-length deliveries from over the wicket targeting Robinson’s off-stump, Bumrah shifted the direction of attack. He brought in silly mid-off but sent down a couple of bouncers. The perfect set-up? Head, then toe? Instead, Bumrah pulled off an off-cutter from that unusual angle—unorthodox with a capital U. Robinson was left bewildered, Bumrah was celebrating a dismissal very few can execute.

Jonny Bairstow b Jasprit Bumrah

2nd Test, 2nd inn, Ind vs Eng, The Oval

No one bowls yorkers quite like Bumrah does. This one was one of his very best. In the middle of a fiery spell of fast bowling, having discovered a hint of reverse swing with the Dukes ball, Bumrah got this one to curl in late and crash into Baistow’s middle stump. England had lost their 5th wicket on 146 in chase of a 368-run target and India were well on the way to record their first win at The Oval in 50 years.

Joe Root b Umesh Yadav

4th Test, 1st inn, Ind vs Eng, The Oval

Joe Root, in the middle of a purple patch, found himself a touch too late to counter a pacy Yadav inswinger. The ball was disguised with a typical outswing release but moved back in after pitching on a good length and went on to hit the top of off and middle, leaving Root bemused and Yadav leaping with joy.

Kane Williamson lbw b Umesh Yadav

1st Test, 1st inn, Ind vs NZ, Kanpur

Skiddy is a word that’s frequently used to describe Yadav’s bowling. He did just that in this dismissal. On a slow and low surface at Kanpur, against the run of play, he got one to sharply tail in to beat the New Zealand captain. Williamson went for a review, but replays showed the ball was hitting the top of middle stump comfortably.

Ross Taylor b Mohammed Siraj

2nd Test, 1st inn, Ind vs NZ, Mumbai

This was the third in a three-wicket burst from Siraj against New Zealand at the Wankhede. Siraj, running in hard with the new ball, angled a well-pitched delivery which unscrambled itself after pitching and swung away late from Ross Taylor, and took down his off stump.

Aiden Markram b Mohammed Shami

1st Test, 1st inn, Ind vs SA, Centurion

Shami’s bowling is economical in every sense of the term, including the movement he extracts off the surface. By pitching the ball on length, he got Markram on the back foot, expecting it to come in, but the ball shifted ever so slightly out after landing on the seam and squared Markram up.

Rassie van der Dussen b Jasprit Bumrah

1st Test, 2nd inn, Ind vs SA, Centurion

Dussen was playing out a crucial spell to keep try and keep South Africa alive in the penultimate day of the Test match when Bumrah struck. Dussen attempted to shoulder arms, which would have been a perfectly well-judged leave to a ball that landed 46cm outside of off stump. But then it jagged back in at a crazy angle to gently remove just the off stump bail.

Keshav Maharaj b Bumrah

1st Test, 2nd inn, Ind vs SA, Centurion

Another toe crusher from Bumrah, another wicket. Maharaj is not a special scalp, but consider that this was the second last ball of the day and Bumrah clocked 143 kmph, it exemplifies the consistency and stamina of the bowler.