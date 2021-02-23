India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live on TV and Online
With the series levelled at 1-1, India and England are set to face off against each other in the Day/Night Test at the newly unveiled Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. The uncertainty of how the pink SG balls will behave on a surface fon which a Test has not been played for several years. Both the teams will be looking to rely on their fast bowing unit under lights. It will be interesting to see if India use three pacers or four pacers in the pink-ball Test.
Here is all you need to know about India vs England 3rd Test:
Where will the 3rd Test between India and England take place?
The 3rd Test between India and England will take place at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad.
At what time does the 3rd Test between India and England begin?
The 3rd Test between India and England will begin at 02:30 PM IST on Thursday (February 23rd). The toss will take place at 02:00 PM IST.
Where and how to watch live coverage of the 3rd Test between India and England?
The 3rd Test between India and England will be aired live on Star Sports Network.
How to watch the 3rd Test between India and England online and mobile?
The online streaming of the 3rd Test between India and England will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the 3rd Test between India and England on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.
